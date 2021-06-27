Four-star Jaden Mangham, who could end up on either side of ball in college, has 'great' visit to NU

Nebraska wrapped up a whirlwind June on the recruiting front by hosting four-star athlete Jaden Mangham on an official visit this weekend.

A Michigan native, Mangham (6-foot-3 and 190 pounds) had the red carpet rolled out and experienced a unique trip because, outside of a few official visitors — like 2023 offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula, who verbally committed Saturday — Mangham had the staff's undivided attention.

"It was a great visit overall, and being the only recruit on campus, I was able to spend a lot of time with the coaches," Mangham told the Journal Star after his visit.

Mangham, from Franklin, Michigan, just north of Detroit, is a two-way standout for Wylie E. Groves High. He is a consensus four-star prospect and considered the No. 292 overall player in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Nebraska already has two wide receivers in its 2022 class in Victor Jones Jr. and Grant Page, and told Mangham they could see him either there or on defense.