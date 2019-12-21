Four-star DB Gray not only a quality recruit, but also a quality recruiter

Whenever a player verbally committed to Nebraska’s 2020 recruiting class, a predictable thing would happen.
Sure, there’s always a blitz of social media activity, but somewhere in there, virtually without fail, was some form of a similar message.
There would be Henry Gray, the four-star defensive back who himself pledged to the Cornhuskers in mid-September, there to congratulate the player.
Didn’t matter if it was four-star inside linebacker Keyshawn Green, like Gray a Florida native and a recruit coveted by schools all over the country, or walk-on wide receiver Ty Hahn, who played eight-man football in Johnson-Brock.
When somebody said they were ready to play for the Huskers, Gray always seemed to be there to greet them.
“I just wanted to do my part,” Gray told the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program after signing his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday as part of Nebraska’s 23-man recruiting class so far. “I know that goes a long way trying to help turn the program around. I felt like it was part of my job to help.”
Gray played his high school football at Miami Central and had an intense recruitment of his own, fielding offers from schools around the country like Ohio State, Alabama, Miami and many others before initially committing to the Hurricanes from May to October 2018. After that, he looked around for almost a year before an early season trip to Lincoln this fall helped him find home.
“Before I went on my official visit, Nebraska wasn’t really high on my list, but I just went because I knew I wasn’t going on all of my five official visits, so I just wanted to see other things,” he said. “I ended up going there and ended up liking the atmosphere, I ended up liking the players and I just fell in love with the scene. And I knew that, I just got this feeling and I knew it was the place I needed to be.”
Then, he set about helping to convince others of the same thing.
Gray was the third verbal commitment from Florida when he pledged, joining fellow defensive back Tamon Lynum (Orlando) and running back Marvin Scott III (Port Orange, Florida). By the end, Nebraska signed seven out of the Sunshine State.
“The thing about Henry as I got to know him is he’s such a good kid,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Wednesday. “On time with everything, paperwork, calling when he’s supposed to. He’s just an unbelievable person and that will translate to football greatly.
“He became a heck of a recruiter. He found out who we were following on Twitter, he found out who the guys were on visits and he started recruiting those guys, too.”
Peer recruiting gets talked about a lot, and sometimes it’s more overt than others. For example, four-star outside linebacker Blaise Gunnerson (Carroll, Iowa) told the Journal Star that he read a message sent to him by four-star offensive lineman Turner Corcoran (Lawrence, Kansas) over and over during the week he spent deciding between Nebraska and Iowa State.
In other situations, sometimes it can be overblown. But Husker coach Scott Frost said Gray’s work deserved mention.
“He knew every kid that was committed to us and every kid that we were recruiting,” Frost said Thursday on the "Husker Sports Nightly" program. “Someday he's going to have a future in that when football is all over for them. I think he's going to end up being a commentator for ESPN or end up working for one of these recruiting services.
“Because he was just into it, and did a lot of help getting other kids interested in Nebraska and sealed in committing to Nebraska."
Gray is one of nine midyear enrollees, so he’ll be on campus in a matter of weeks for winter conditioning and then spring ball. He’ll do so along with two other Florida players in Lynum and four-star cornerback Jaiden Francois (Homestead) who picked the Huskers over Miami — just like Gray did — on National Signing Day.
But the recruiting work won’t stop, or at least it doesn’t appear like Gray’s ready to call the job completed with the 2020 class.
When Omaha Westside four-star defensive back Avante Dickerson tweeted out his top three schools — Nebraska, Ohio State and LSU — last week, guess who was there to chime in?
“U know the move,” Gray tweeted at Dickerson.
