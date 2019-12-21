Four-star DB Gray not only a quality recruit, but also a quality recruiter

“Before I went on my official visit, Nebraska wasn’t really high on my list, but I just went because I knew I wasn’t going on all of my five official visits, so I just wanted to see other things,” he said. “I ended up going there and ended up liking the atmosphere, I ended up liking the players and I just fell in love with the scene. And I knew that, I just got this feeling and I knew it was the place I needed to be.”

Then, he set about helping to convince others of the same thing.

Gray was the third verbal commitment from Florida when he pledged, joining fellow defensive back Tamon Lynum (Orlando) and running back Marvin Scott III (Port Orange, Florida). By the end, Nebraska signed seven out of the Sunshine State.

“The thing about Henry as I got to know him is he’s such a good kid,” defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said Wednesday. “On time with everything, paperwork, calling when he’s supposed to. He’s just an unbelievable person and that will translate to football greatly.

“He became a heck of a recruiter. He found out who we were following on Twitter, he found out who the guys were on visits and he started recruiting those guys, too.”