Four-star DB Francois had to navigate NSD 'rumors and truths and falsehoods,' but picks Huskers

Signed, sealed and delivered. In fact, Nebraska tweeted out the official confirmation within seconds, meaning Francois’ National Letter of Intent had been sent to Lincoln some amount of time before.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Among the people Francois talked to on the phone during the nearly 45 minutes between when the signing ceremony was set to begin and when he actually donned the Husker gear: Frost himself.

“I actually talked to Jaiden when he was offstage, and then texted him a bunch after he came back out, and he’s fired up,” said Frost of Francois, who as an early enrollee will be on campus at NU in the next month and will take part in spring ball. “I expect him to come in hungry and hopefully contribute right away.”

Within minutes of the 6-foot, 190-pound cornerback making his decision, the typically quiet Fisher took to Twitter to make his opinion on the matter known.

“There’s no place like Nebraska! Getting better today and I can’t wait to coach these great young men for the next four to five years! Sky’s the limit,” he tweeted.

Frost reiterated the sentiment that Fisher isn’t going anywhere.