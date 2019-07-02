Nebraska's recruiting class has picked up some recent momentum.
The Huskers' 2020 class, however, will not include four-star cornerback Joshuah Moten.
The Fort Washington, Maryland, native, who had his final choices narrowed to Nebraska and Texas A&M, announced his commitment to the Aggies on Tuesday.
I made this decision for the nights my momma shed tears. #GigEm— 2 (@thareal_2) July 2, 2019
Committed ! pic.twitter.com/oKyT0E2iVb
Moten took his official visit to Nebraska on June 21. A week earlier, he visited College Station, Texas.
Moten was committed to Penn State for four months before reopening the recruiting process earlier this month.
According the 247 Sports, the 5-foot-11, 165-pound Moten is ranked as the No. 30 cornerback prospect in the country.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|200
|Athens, Alabama
|****
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Blaise Gunneson
|LB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|***