Class of 2020 defensive back Joshuah Moten (Fort Washington, Maryland) makes his official visit to campus during June's second Friday Night Lights camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

Nebraska's recruiting class has picked up some recent momentum.

The Huskers' 2020 class, however, will not include four-star cornerback Joshuah Moten.

The Fort Washington, Maryland, native, who had his final choices narrowed to Nebraska and Texas A&M, announced his commitment to the Aggies on Tuesday.

Moten took his official visit to Nebraska on June 21. A week earlier, he visited College Station, Texas.

Moten was committed to Penn State for four months before reopening the recruiting process earlier this month.

According the 247 Sports, the 5-foot-11, 165-pound Moten is ranked as the No. 30 cornerback prospect in the country.

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (School) Stars
Logan Smothers QB 6-2 200 Athens, Alabama ****
Zavier Betts WR 6-2 190 Omaha (Bellevue West) ****
Turner Corcoran OT 6-6 280 Lawrence, Kan. (Free State) ****
Tamon Lynum DB 6-2 170 Orlando, Fla. (Evans) ***
Alex Conn OT 6-6 280 Derby, Kansas ***
Nash Hutmacher DT 6-5 305 Chamberlain, South Dakota ***
Blaise Gunneson LB 6-5 250 Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper) ***

