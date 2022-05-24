Former Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington commits to Nebraska

The Nebraska football team has added another offensive weapon from the transfer portal, and Casey Thompson knows this one very well.

Former Texas wide receiver Marcus Washington announced his commitment to the Huskers on Tuesday. He's a former four-star recruit who visited Nebraska over the weekend.

Washington has two years of eligibility remaining, as well as an option to redshirt. In Austin, he was teammates with Thompson, the quarterback who transferred to Nebraska in January and is projected to start under center when NU opens the season against Northwestern in Ireland.

A 6-foot-2, 190-pound prospect, Washington caught 25 passes for 366 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons with Texas. In 12 games last fall, including seven starts, he caught 18 balls for 277 yards.

Washington is the 15th transfer to join the Huskers since the end of the 2021 season and the third wide receiver, joining LSU's Trey Palmer and New Mexico State's Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.

The Huskers began looking for reinforcements at wideout following the graduation of Samori Touri, who was picked by the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Draft. Wideout became an even bigger priority after Zavier Betts left the program during the spring.

Washington has the skill set to fill the role held by Touri, who averaged nearly 20 yards a catch Nebraska, and he has similar speed to Betts. Washington can line up on the outside, but he also played several snaps at the slot position with the Longhorns, averaging nearly 15 yards a catch.

His best game came last season came against Kansas, when the St. Louis native caught five passes for 100 yards and two scores.

“(Washington) has kind of picked up kind of where he left off from last year,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters in the spring. "He was kind of a special-teams blocker in the first half of the season, kind of grew into a role as a regular-down receiver for us and has come back this spring, I think kind of just building on where he was, which is a positive."

Washington, who also was looking at Purdue and Utah, joins a wide receivers room led by Mickey Joseph that includes Omar Manning, Oliver Martin and Alante Brown, and incoming freshmen DeColdest Crawford and Janiran Bonner.

The Washington addition comes after the Huskers bolstered their defense with Alabama transfers Stephon Wynn (defensive lineman) and Kaine Williams (safety) in a recent eight-day span.

Nebraska is now three over the NCAA-mandated 85 scholarship limit for 2022.

Ranked the No. 145 recruit nationally by Rivals, Washington had offers from Alabama, Notre Dame and Ohio State out of high school. He also had an offer from Nebraska and made an official visit to Lincoln before ultimately picking the Longhorns.

Now he'll be wearing Husker red, and reunited with Thompson.

