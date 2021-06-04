FNL observations: 2023 LSE OL Gunnar Gottula lands offer; official visitors take in sights and sounds

Oh, by the way, Brahmer looked pretty darn good on Friday night.

The 6-5 pass-catcher was perhaps the single most impressive player to take part. He moves well, has a huge catch radius and when he gets his hands on the ball, he catches it.

He ran past a defender and made a lunging, athletic grab in the end zone during the one-on-one segments and looks like a player who will be moving up the recruiting rankings as more people see him in person.

Even though Brahmer is already committed, the camp provided a neat opportunity for him to chat it up with the staff between drills and afterward. He spent time getting instruction directly from NU tight ends coach Sean Beckton, and he and his parents talked with Frost after the camp was done.

Official visitors take in the sights and sounds: Each of Nebraska's eight official visitors for the weekend came out and checked out the FNL camp and walked around with a player host and other players and coaches.

Georgia running back Justin Williams was paired up, perhaps not surprisingly, with NU freshman running back Gabe Ervin. Tight end Chase Androff, a standout at Lakeville South in the Minneapolis area, walked around with offensive lineman Bryce Benhart, a former Lakeville North offensive lineman.