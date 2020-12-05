Florida standout linebacker de-commits from Nebraska

For the second time in a week, Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class lost another prospect.

Patrick Payton, a 6-foot-5 and 205-pound linebacker out of Miami, announced his intentions to reopen his recruitment Saturday.

"There's no love lost," Payton wrote on social media. "(Nebraska is) still in my top schools. I would like to thank Coach (Scott) Frost and the rest of the coaching staff for everything they have done for me, but I need the time to make the best decision for me for the next three-four years."

The Miami Northwestern pass rusher committed to the Huskers on May 1.

Payton's decommitment was not completely out of left field. Nebraska knew it was in for a fight to keep him after Payton began to garner more interest from Power Five heavyweights during the fall. He has offers from Georgia and from the big three in the Sunshine State — Florida, Florida State and Miami. The Hurricanes have made a big charge at him.

The Huskers have 18 commitments in the 2021 class. Mississippi prep defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr., de-committed from the Huskers on Nov. 28.

