First impressions of OC Lubick, talk of new facilities highlight strong Huskers' junior day

On a busy junior day at Memorial Stadium, with several offered Class of 2021 prospects in town, new Nebraska offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick made sure wide receiver Jaylin Noel knew where he stood.
"He wanted to make sure that I was the first to meet him," Noel said of Lubick, who was formally hired by head coach Scott Frost earlier this month and arrived on campus in the middle of the week. "Coach Lubick was a good guy and I felt that we clicked on some simple concepts and philosophies of his from a football standpoint."
Noel is a three-star prospect from Kansas City who plays his high school ball at Park Hill High and has picked up scholarship offers from schools like Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State and others in recent months.
At 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, he projects as a slot-type at the college level. This was his second trip to Lincoln and, of course, the first since Lubick's hire.
"He believes he and Coach Frost can get Nebraska back to its old ways and make the school a powerhouse again," Noel said.
"It was a very formative trip. We (got) more insight of what the new facility will look like, which is crazy," Noel added of NU's approved $155 million football training facility project, which is slated to break ground this summer. "The technology they are putting into the weight room is like no other, from what I was told."
Noel was part of a junior day Saturday that also included offered prospects like four-star outside linebacker T.J. Bollers (Tiffin, Iowa), four-star defensive back Avante Dickerson (Omaha), three-star lineman Ru'Quan Buckley (Wyoming, Michigan), three-star running back Caleb Berry (Lufkin, Texas), three-star athlete Seth Malcom (Tabor, Iowa), three star defensive lineman Ryan Keeler (La Grange Park, Illinois), three-star linebackers Danny Stutsman (Winter Garden, Florida) and Tyler McLaurin (Bollingbrook, Illinois) and others.
Buckley made the trip with teammate and 6-3 wide receiver Jace Williams (Grand Rapids, Michigan) and said he couldn't have had a better first impression of Lincoln and NU.
"Nebraska is at the top (of my list) right now," Buckley, listed at 6-6 and 260, said. "People told me I would fall in love."
He's trying to get back to Lincoln at some point in the spring or summer and said he also plans on visiting Iowa State, Colorado and Syracuse among others.
Berry, a 6-foot and 200-pound power running back from East Texas, said he made the trek to Lincoln in the middle of the winter because the Huskers and running backs coach Ryan Held have been recruiting him harder than anybody else and he wanted to see what campus was like.
Stutsman, from the Orlando area, said essentially the same.
"They offered me pretty early in my recruitment and that shows a lot of interest in me, so I wanted to go see a place that's really shown love," said Stutsman, who didn't let a snow dusting on the turf at Memorial Stadium stop him from getting outside for some photos. "It's definitely the most up North I've ever been, and I actually loved it. It was a great experience."
Stutsman has picked up offers from Minnesota and Oklahoma State in the past week and also has an offer from Virginia Tech, among others. He said the Huskers at this point see him as an inside linebacker in college.
"My coach has known (NU tight ends coach Sean) Beckton for a while, and they still recruit the area so they know the talent that's down here," Stutsman said.
Not everybody originally slated to be on campus made it, which is typical in the ever-fluid recruiting world. Three-star lineman Marcus Mbow (Wauwatosa, Wisconsin) had travel difficulties, four-star wide receiver Quenton Barnes (Antioch, Tennessee) appeared to be at Ole Miss instead and three-star defensive lineman Jeffrey Bowie (West Branch, Iowa) committed to Iowa on Saturday morning.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Henry Lutovsky
|OL
|Mt. Pleasant, Iowa
|***
|Randolph Kpai
|LB
|Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Washington)
|****
|Teddy Prochazka
|OT
|Elkhorn (South)
|****
|RJ Sorensen
|DL
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (University School)
|***
