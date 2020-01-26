First impressions of OC Lubick, talk of new facilities highlight strong Huskers' junior day

On a busy junior day at Memorial Stadium, with several offered Class of 2021 prospects in town, new Nebraska offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Matt Lubick made sure wide receiver Jaylin Noel knew where he stood.

"He wanted to make sure that I was the first to meet him," Noel said of Lubick, who was formally hired by head coach Scott Frost earlier this month and arrived on campus in the middle of the week. "Coach Lubick was a good guy and I felt that we clicked on some simple concepts and philosophies of his from a football standpoint."

Noel is a three-star prospect from Kansas City who plays his high school ball at Park Hill High and has picked up scholarship offers from schools like Wisconsin, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State and others in recent months.

At 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds, he projects as a slot-type at the college level. This was his second trip to Lincoln and, of course, the first since Lubick's hire.

"He believes he and Coach Frost can get Nebraska back to its old ways and make the school a powerhouse again," Noel said.