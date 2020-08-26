FCS star Cade Johnson won't pursue Power Five transfer to play this fall, but all other options are open

He hasn’t tweeted out his offers, opting instead to keep them between he and his family. Suffice it to say, though, some of college football’s heavy hitters know all about the former Bellevue West star. Johnson, whose younger brother Keagan is a 2021 verbal commit to Iowa and whose father, Clester, is former Husker wingback, says he can’t help but feel an affinity for the Big Ten.

“There’s always a knock that you come from a smaller school, but if I was to go somewhere like Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Ohio State, any of those schools and produce there, I’d give myself a better opportunity,” Johnson said.

Johnson, then, could graduate in December, enroll at a Power Five school in January and then track toward being a “normal” graduate transfer who plays in the fall of 2021. That’s possible because the NCAA extended a blanket waiver for an extra year of eligibility, meaning Johnson could effectively have a sixth season of college football and then turn his attention to the 2022 NFL Draft.

“As of now, it’s been really unique, but the good thing for it is that I think I’m in a really good position,” Johnson said. “The ball is in my court for me to make a decision and go with whatever decision I make.”