Even during a big on-campus recruiting weekend, Huskers get out to see juco target

Even in the midst of a weekend with several official visitors on campus, Nebraska isn't wasting any time getting out to see potential prospects, too.

Coaches made some in-state rounds on Friday, but then head coach Scott Frost and running backs coach Ryan Held hopped on the jet again Saturday and made a quick round trip to Kansas to see outside linebacker prospect Niko Cooper at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College on Saturday afternoon.

"I was excited to see them," Cooper told the Journal Star.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frost and Held left Lincoln shortly before noon and were back by about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Cooper is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound defender at Hutchinson and had 21 tackles during his sophomore season. He's got an official visit slated to Nebraska next weekend and told the Journal Star that Held and outside linebackers coach Jovan Dewitt are planning on coming back down to campus Sunday as the staff fans back out across the country for the final week of recruiting contact before National Signing Day on Dec. 18.

Cooper is originally from Memphis, Tennessee. He has offers from Maryland and several Group of Five schools.

He's one of many linebacker prospects the Huskers are working on during the stretch run before the early signing date. It's one of the positions that is probably most in flux as NU looks to build from 14 current verbal pledges. Clearly, Cooper is squarely in the picture.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.