Elliott Brown’s high school football career is recently completed at Elkhorn South, but his college plans are only just beginning.
The high school quarterback is going to play wide receiver as a walk-on for Nebraska. He became the latest addition to the Huskers’ 2020 walk-on class Friday morning when he announced his verbal commitment via Twitter.
Brown played quarterback at Elkhorn South, throwing for more than 2,100 yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior and rushing for 582 yards and five more scores.
Brown is listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. He is the 13th known walk-on commit for the Huskers in the 2020 cycle as the class continues to grow. Initially, NU thought perhaps it would only take a group of around 10-12, but those plans have changed over the course of the season.
NU will likely see normal attrition in the walk-on ranks after the 2019 season is over and may also have some upward mobility from its roster cap of around 155 toward 160, depending on other moving pieces in the athletic department.
Brown is high school teammates with 2021 offensive line verbal commitment Teddy Prochazka. He’s the second walk-on commit in six days for the Huskers, who also saw Wahoo’s Trevin Luben decide on NU on Saturday when Nebraska played Wisconsin.