Eight-man standout commits to Nebraska walk-on program

The Nebraska football team picked up a walk-on commitment from Lourdes Central Catholic athlete Blake Miller on Sunday.
Miller operates at the quarterback position for the Knights, who play in Class D-1.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior showed his athletic ability last year. After breaking his finger in the season opener, the Knights moved Miller to tight end for several weeks, and he hauled in nine passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns.
He finished throwing for 667 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushed for 716 yards and 17 scores on 55 carries.
"Blake is the best football player I have ever coached," Lourdes CC coach Jon Borer wrote in his preseason evaluation.
On Friday, Miller was 22-for-28 for 245 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed for another 153 yards and two TDs on 15 carries in a 59-48 win against Falls City Sacred Heart.
Photos: Nebraska falls to Illinois in season opener
Nebraska senior offensive analyst Ron Brown (left) and Husker tight end Austin Allen (11) head off the field at the end of the team's 30-22 loss to Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER
Nebraska coach Scott Frost and the sideline watch the video monitor during a review of an Illinois pass reception on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Ben Stille and Ty Robinson (99) combine on a tackle of Illinois' Chase Hayden (22) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) takes off on a 75-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure pulls in a pass, but an offensive pass interference penalty negated the reception in the third quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Temperatures on the field were reaching near 100 degrees in the shade of a TV camera position between the third and fourth quarters on Saturday for the Nebraska-Illinois football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) takes the snap from Husker center Cam Jurgens (51) in the fourth quarter against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for running yardage in the fourth quarter against Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska receiver Samori Toure looks for running room against Illinois' Tony Adams (6) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (2) steps over an official's flag after a roughing the passer penalty was assessed against him on his tackle of Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski (9) as Doug Kramer (65) looks on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp (33) watches his first-half field goal against Illinois on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) gets the ball from center Cam Jurgens (51) as lineman Matt Sichterman (70) takes on Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin rushes the ball against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois running back Reggie Love (23) gets swarmed by the Nebraska defense on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost (right) watches the action on the field in the first half against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) calls a timeout as linemen Bryce Benhart (52) and Matt Sichterman (70) and running back Gabe Ervin look on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Oliver Martin (89) signals a first down after a first-half reception against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne (0) celebrates his sack of Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska's Pheldarius Payne sacks Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin (22) runs against a quartet of Illinois defenders on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost leads the Huskers out of the tunnel on Saturday during the season-opener against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin gets the ball from Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez as the offensive line tries to create room against Illinois in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska players run onto the field to take on Illinois on Saturday in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski (9) is helped up by teammate Doug Kramer (65) after a penalty call on Nebraska's Caleb Tannor in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois quarterback Artur Sitkowski gets pressured by Nebraska's Caleb Tannor on a first-half play that resulted in a penalty on Tannor on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez scrambles for yardage in the fourth quarter against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for an open teammate to throw to before taking off on a 75-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) celebrates what turned out to be his game-winning touchdown against Nebraska in the third quarter with teammates Alex Pihlstrom (75), Luke Ford (82) and Doug Kramer (65) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska receiver Oliver Martin pulls in a 4-yard touchdown pass against Illinois in the fourth quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska kicker Connor Culp (left) reacts after missing an extra-point in the fourth quarter against Illinois on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks to throw under pressure from Illinois' Jake Hansen in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) celebrates what turned out to be his game-winning touchdown against Nebraska in the third quarter as teammates Luke Ford (82) and Daniel Barker look on along with Huskers' Garrett Nelson on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Illinois won 30-22.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Illinois' Deuce Spann pulls in a 45-yard reception in front of Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke in the second half Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Markese Stepp (30), who scored a first-half touchdown, walks off the field after Illinois defeated the Huskers 30-22 Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and Illinois head coach Bret Bielema shake hands after the Illini defeated the Huskers 30-22 Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska coach Scott Frost walks on the field as the Illinois players celebrate their 30-22 win over the Huskers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Markese Stepp (30) pulls in a first-down pass in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska wide receiver Oliver Martin (89) pulls in a first-down pass against Illinois' evon Witherspoon in the second quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Markese Stepp (30) pulls in a first-down pass in the first quarter Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska running back Markese Stepp (30) celebrates his second-quarter touchdown with teammate Samori Toure (3) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Deontai Williams (8) celebrates a two-yard tackle for a loss with teammate Garrett Nelson (44) in the first half Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska defenders pounce on a fumbled ball by Illinois' Miles Scott (85) in the second quarter on Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) can only watch as his fumble is returned for an Illinois touchdown in the second quarter on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Wynot native Scott Foxhoven, currently studying for his Ph.D at Illinois, plays cornhole Saturday outside Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Les and Leisa Piper, parents of Nebraska offensive lineman Ethan Piper, joined their twin daughters Elly and Jozy in the shade as they waited for the team buses outside Memorial Stadium on Saturday in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska offensive line mothers (from left to right) Judy Sichterman, mother of Matt; Micki Hixson, mother of Trent; Leisa Piper, mother of Ethan and Shannon Corcoran, mother of Turner, pose for a photo as they wait for the team buses to arrive outside Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Brandon Sanford, father of Nebraska cornerback Phelan Sanford, waits for the team buses to arrive outside Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Brothers Charlie (right) and Brook Beck of Papillion join with other Husker fans as they greet the arrival of the team outside Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
Nebraska fan JohnPaul Gosda, 2, of Champaign, Ill., watches as the adults play cornhole outside Memorial Stadium.
FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star
