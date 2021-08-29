Eight-man standout commits to Nebraska walk-on program

The Nebraska football team picked up a walk-on commitment from Lourdes Central Catholic athlete Blake Miller on Sunday.

Miller operates at the quarterback position for the Knights, who play in Class D-1.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior showed his athletic ability last year. After breaking his finger in the season opener, the Knights moved Miller to tight end for several weeks, and he hauled in nine passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns.

He finished throwing for 667 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushed for 716 yards and 17 scores on 55 carries.

"Blake is the best football player I have ever coached," Lourdes CC coach Jon Borer wrote in his preseason evaluation.

On Friday, Miller was 22-for-28 for 245 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed for another 153 yards and two TDs on 15 carries in a 59-48 win against Falls City Sacred Heart.

