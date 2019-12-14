Early enrolling trio forms backbone of Huskers' 2020 class, a group that's 'got some good leaders'

“This one’s actually looking a lot better than the last one, healing up a lot faster because I was in surgery for a shorter amount of time,” said Gunnerson, who’s listed at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, and hasn’t had a healthy high school season since he was a sophomore. “I’m experiencing a lot less pain and stuff, and I’m just hoping to be fully good and ready for spring ball.”

Even so, he struggled just to get ready for Friday nights.

“I barely practiced during the week,” he said. “I really just played Fridays. I was grinding through, man. Once this thing gets healed up, I’ll be in the clear, so that’s encouraging.”

Gunnerson, Smothers and four-star tackle Turner Corcoran form the backbone of Nebraska’s 2020 recruiting class, the first wave of which will sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday, making their college destination official.

They all play critical positions, they’re all highly regarded and they have all helped pull the rest of the class together.

Gunnerson, for example, says he might not have ended up at Nebraska at all were it not for Corcoran, a top-50 prospect from Lawrence, Kansas.