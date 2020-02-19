Driving for 6: Hitting the recruiting trail for 2022 updates, big summer plans and a personnel note

Let’s take a quick ride down the recruiting trail.
1. College football is currently in a dead period, but as we know, recruiting never really stops.
Coaches can’t be on the road and prospects can’t visit campuses, but there is still regular contact between recruiters and recruits.
Look no further than a trio of promising class of 2022 prospects in Nebraska. Bellevue West tight end Micah Riley, Omaha Central lineman Deshawn Woods and Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson all picked up offers from Kansas State on Wednesday afternoon.
Extremely happy to announce I have received a scholarship offer from Kansas State University! ⚒ pic.twitter.com/34i7Blu6LY— 𝓶𝓲𝓬𝓪𝓱 𝓻𝓲𝓵𝓮𝔂 (@micah_r_d) February 19, 2020
They also happen to be the three players who already have Nebraska offers in the 2022 in-state group. It's another strong Nebraska class — the Huskers have offered four in the 2021 cycle — and a group you’ll see more written about before long.
2. The recruiting service 247Sports updated its 2021 player rankings on Wednesday and defensive back Avante Dickerson continues to be rated among the best in the country.
The Omaha Westside defensive back is pegged as the No. 56 player overall in the country and the No. 8 cornerback. He’s continued to rack up offers from across the country, and the Huskers have a big fight on their hands to land his services.
Elsewhere, NU linebacker verbal pledge Randolph Kpai (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) is the No. 88 overall player in the country. Top tight end target Thomas Fidone (Council Bluffs, Iowa) is No. 40 and the No. 1 tight end.
Not surprisingly, there are many other players Nebraska is recruiting scattered among the list of the top 247 in the country. One to keep an eye on: Florida linebacker Terrence Lewis of Chaminade-Madonna Prep and formerly of Miami Northwestern. NU has an uphill climb, but two of Lewis’ former teammates are now at NU in Ronald Delancy and Marcus Fleming, and Lewis has talked of visiting Lincoln this spring. 247Sports now considers him the No. 16 overall player in the country and the class’ best outside linebacker.
3. Fidone, meanwhile, could get nearly a daily update of his own.
Consider his Wednesday: He bumped up to rarefied air in the 247Sports rankings, committed to play in next year’s All-American Bowl in San Antonio and picked up an offer from Florida State. What else is new?
4. Nebraska is shaping up a couple of big recruiting weekends over the summer already.
The Huskers have Friday Night Lights camps on June 5 and June 19, and the Adidas Pipeline linemen camp on June 20. The middle of those weekends, June 12, will also see a number of official visitors.
Bellevue West athlete Keagan Johnson said Wednesday via Twitter that he’ll be taking his official visit to Lincoln on June 12. Recently, three-star Georgia linebacker Christopher Paul Jr. said he’ll be in town that weekend, too, and that’s among the weekends NU is targeting for Fidone.
A year ago, NU hosted 10 players on official visits in June, including eventual signees Marvin Scott III, Blaise Gunnerson, Sevion Morrison, Omar Manning and Tamon Lynum. It will be a critical month again this year.
5. In the updated round of 247Sports rankings, Kearney Catholic 2021 quarterback Heinrich Haarberg picked up a three-star rating.
The 6-foot-5 signal-caller is pegged as the No. 443 player in the country, the No. 15 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 4 prospect in Nebraska, following Dickerson, Johnson and Husker verbal commit Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South).
Haarberg doesn’t have an offer from NU at this point, but he’s on the radar screen and will throw for quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco and head coach Scott Frost at some point this spring.
6. One personnel note to round this thing out.
NU director of on-campus recruiting Jessica Stinger has left the school to be the director of football recruiting at Colorado State, according to her Twitter account. She’s also no longer in the Huskers.com staff directory.
Stinger was at NU for one year and, before her, the Huskers didn’t have somebody in that exact role.
