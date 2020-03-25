Driving for 6: Frost talks recruiting; Big Ten told Hoiberg to leave bench; Watts fitting in at ND

Just because we’re socially distanced doesn’t mean we can’t go for a drive.

1. The main thrust of Nebraska head coach Scott Frost’s message on the Husker Sports Nightly radio program Tuesday evening was about how the coronavirus pandemic has affected his football program and the state of Nebraska overall.

He did also touch on a couple of other topics, including recruiting, which isn’t surprising since, well, that’s about all the coaching staff can really do at this point.

The NCAA instituted a dead period through at least April 15 in order to keep coaches and recruits from traveling to and from campuses, but teams and recruits can still be in touch remotely.

“We’re really trying to turn our attention to recruiting,” Frost said. “There’s going to be a big hiccup in this cycle without having to be able to have kids unofficially on campus. We’re trying to figure out if we’re going to lose our entire spring recruiting where our coaches go out or not.”