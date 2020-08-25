Driving for 6: Scratching the surface of the maze Huskers, others face following NCAA's eligibility ruling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let’s hit the open road and see if we can’t at least begin to unroll the wild world of roster management that college football teams — and other fall sports — will be facing in the coming years.

1. The focus here will be on football and the timing for the conversation, of course, stems from the NCAA’s decision last week to grant a blanket waiver in which every fall sport athlete gets an extra year of eligibility regardless of whether they play this fall or not.

Think about it this way: Everybody on a college football roster right now will have the exact same amount of eligibility remaining at this time next year. Essentially, each athlete’s eligibility clock is frozen for a year.

In order to facilitate that, any senior who wishes to return to school next year can do so and not count against the 85-man scholarship limit, although the NCAA — just as it did for spring sport athletes after that season was canceled — is leaving it up to schools to decide how many players are invited back and also whether those players will be offered their previous level of aid (full scholarship or partial) or something less.