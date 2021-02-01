Driving for 6: Recruiting updates on in-state LBs Devon Jackson, Ernest Hausmann; NU's returning production

“He loves it. Over the winter break, we had to go to the school – (Burke head coach Paul Limongi) named me a captain, so I was at the school – and Xavier was there just to see us and say what’s up. He was telling me, ‘You know what the move is. We need to be teammates’ and he was making jokes. He’s recruiting me hard. He seems to like it and I can’t wait to go see it.”

3. Recruits using social media is nothing new, but three-star 2022 linebacker Ernest Hausmann has direct testimony as to how much it can make a difference.

The Columbus High standout had a conversation with head coach Craig Williams about making sure to get his highlights out where they were easy for coaches to find, and it worked in expanding his recruitment beyond regional offers like Nebraska and Kansas.

“Ernest started putting a lot of his film out there on Twitter and those sorts of things, and that’s actually where he’s made a couple of contacts with these coaches,” Williams said. “Like Virginia, a Virginia contact through (social media) turned into an offer.”

4. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Hausmann’s recruitment blossomed during his junior season after he moved to linebacker and receiver.

As a sophomore, he started for Columbus as a cornerback.