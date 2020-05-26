Driving for 6: Recruiting Haarberg; more OLs for 2021?; onboarding 2020 Husker newcomers about to begin

What's Bruce Springsteen say? Halfway to heaven and just a mile out of hell. So let's keep driving.
1. When Heinrich Haarberg first picked up a scholarship offer from Nebraska in late April, a couple of the guys who could protect him sometime in the future sprang into action.
Over the weekend, the Journal Star looked at how 2021 offensive line pledges Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South) and Henry Lutovsky (Mt. Pleasant, Iowa) have taken an active role in helping to recruit, and Haarberg was no different.
“Once we offered him, me and Teddy both were like, 'Alright, let’s go get this guy,’” Lutovsky said.
Funny enough, Haarberg’s decision, which came five days after he received the offer, caught the pair a little off-guard thanks to some smoke and mirrors.
“We had known that he was going to commit to us eventually," Lutovsky said, "But one night we were talking to him and he said, 'Yeah, I’m going to wait until I can get to campus a few more times just to make sure I’m not rushing into anything.'
"The next night he told us he committed. I was like, 'Wow dude.' I was thoroughly surprised because I thought he was going to wait a little bit because he had a bunch of offers coming in."
2. Prochazka said he only first met Haarberg at NU’s first spring practice on March 9.
"I didn’t really know him before that practice," Prochazka said. “But the second we saw he got that offer, we started really going after him.”
Added Lutovsky, "Not only do I like him as a player, but he’s just a fun guy to be around, too."
3. Speaking of offensive line recruits, Nebraska already has three in the 2021 class but doesn’t appear to be done searching just yet.
The Huskers are still in on several known prospects and perhaps others, too. That despite already having pledges from Prochazka, Lutovsky and Branson Yager (Grantsville, Utah).
Among the players NU is still recruiting for 2021: Marcus Mbow (Wauwatosa, Wisconsin), Tyler Maro (Davenport, Iowa), Geno VanDeMark (Montvale, New Jersey) and Bryson Estes (McDonough, Georgia).
Estes just included Nebraska in his top five on Tuesday morning. He’s a former high school teammate of incoming 2020 defensive lineman Marquis Black.
Final 5 #newzou #GoNoles #gobigred #ForksUp #WeAre pic.twitter.com/nm4gpg5ttV— Bryson Estes (@Brysonestes77) May 26, 2020
Mbow has had multiple attempts at visits to Lincoln scuttled — travel issues over the winter, then the pandemic — but is clearly still in the picture. The Huskers have known about Maro for a long time and his recruitment has taken off in recent weeks. He’s landed offers from Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State, UCLA, Duke, Oregon, Illinois, Arizona State, Indiana and TCU in the past month alone.
4. One bit of relative normalcy this offseason: As Nebraska’s 2020 signees wrap up high school and junior college work, they’ll start filtering into Lincoln next week.
Not much else is normal. There will be testing procedures, potential temporary quarantine periods and more before the newcomers can jump into what will be voluntary, small-group work rather than an official summer program.
They will arrive in stages — also normal, considering high schools end at different periods around the country and a few will have summer school work remaining — but the process will begin in earnest right around June 1.
By the Journal Star’s count, NU is expected to onboard 37 new players this summer (15 scholarship, 22 walk-ons). Quite a logistical challenge, considering the circumstances.
5. As the Journal Star’s Steven M. Sipple wrote over the weekend from his latest conversation with NU athletic director Bill Moos, there are a variety of possibilities still on the table regarding the Huskers’ 2020 season.
With that in mind, here’s a quick glimpse at the guarantees set to be paid for each of NU’s three nonconference opponents this fall.
Central Michigan is the largest at $1.3 million for the Chippewas to come to Memorial Stadium on Sept. 12. South Dakota State on Sept. 19 is due $515,000 and Cincinnati on Sept. 26 is structured differently, as the game is the first leg of a home-and-home, with Nebraska set to visit UC on Sept. 13, 2025. The teams swap $400,000 payments for making the trips.
Nothing about a potential revamp of a schedule on the fly — and less than four months from games — would be simple, particularly negotiating these contracts.
Keep in mind, too, that as currently structured, Nebraska has just two openings — one each in 2024 and 2027 — through the 2028 season.
Given all of the uncertainty that remains, it came as no surprise when the Big Ten announced Tuesday that the FBS conferences and television partners had agreed to push the determination of early season kickoff times and television slots past the normal June 1 deadline.
6. Iowa State on Tuesday morning announced that it’s not planning on selling single-game tickets at all for the 2020 season unless state guidelines on social distancing relax further.
It’s plan includes seating for 30,000 (about half of Jack Trice Stadium’s capacity) and selling only to season ticket holders.
Pollard Message To Cyclone Fans https://t.co/cVNjIlvAi2— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) May 26, 2020
It’s an interesting look at how some schools may approach handling the prospect of reduced capacity — ISU has 22,000 season tickets sold so far, per athletic director Jamie Pollard — but this will not be a one-size-fits-all policy.
For example, NU is already past its renewal window for season tickets and had a renewal rate well north of 90%, executive associate athletic director Garrett Klassy told the Journal Star last week. How would the Huskers handle reduced capacity? That remains to be seen, but they can’t do it the same way as ISU did, at least not exactly.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!