Driving for 6: Recruiting Haarberg; more OLs for 2021?; onboarding 2020 Husker newcomers about to begin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What's Bruce Springsteen say? Halfway to heaven and just a mile out of hell. So let's keep driving.

1. When Heinrich Haarberg first picked up a scholarship offer from Nebraska in late April, a couple of the guys who could protect him sometime in the future sprang into action.

Over the weekend, the Journal Star looked at how 2021 offensive line pledges Teddy Prochazka (Elkhorn South) and Henry Lutovsky (Mt. Pleasant, Iowa) have taken an active role in helping to recruit, and Haarberg was no different.

“Once we offered him, me and Teddy both were like, 'Alright, let’s go get this guy,’” Lutovsky said.

Funny enough, Haarberg’s decision, which came five days after he received the offer, caught the pair a little off-guard thanks to some smoke and mirrors.

“We had known that he was going to commit to us eventually," Lutovsky said, "But one night we were talking to him and he said, 'Yeah, I’m going to wait until I can get to campus a few more times just to make sure I’m not rushing into anything.'