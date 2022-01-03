Driving for 6: OU star Caleb Williams' ripple effect on the Huskers and other QB-needy teams

Let's just get the obvious out of the way and say that Williams-to-NU would be the shock of all shocks on the transfer market this year.

But if Williams followed former OU coach Lincoln Riley to USC, what would happen with the Trojans’ starter, Jaxon Dart? What about if he went to Notre Dame or Clemson or Georgia or Michigan or LSU or Miami or any other school that can get itself the conversation?

These are the kinds of scenarios that every quarterback-needy team will be tracking closely. Williams' decision could set off a cascade of subsequent moves, just as sometimes one surprise on the coaching carousel leads to another and another.

If Nebraska would have had a transfer quarterback that it absolutely loved who wanted to commit in recent weeks, of course Frost and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple would have taken him in a heartbeat. However, a move like Williams’ is part of the reason teams like NU have been patient in the absence of an early home run. At least a few quarterbacks for teams that played in bowl games all the way up through Jan. 1 – and other players, too, obviously – were always likely to enter the portal as their seasons wrapped up.