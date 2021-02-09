Driving for 6: Frost talks spring ball schedule; 2022 recruiting targets to watch

Will the wind chill crest above 0 degrees today? Eh, maybe not. But we can take a drive anyway and crank the heat.

1. If all goes according to plan — at this point, of course, that if is doing some serious work — Nebraska’s spring football schedule might actually work out better than it does in normal years.

The Huskers are planning on having five uninterrupted weeks for spring ball, rather than the typical setup in which coach Scott Frost and company have to work around UNL’s spring break.

“You just have to be light on your feet nowadays with all of this stuff going on,” Frost said. “I am kind of pleased with how it’s all going to work out this year. It gives us a chance to get spring ball done in one swing rather than having spring break in the middle of it.

“A May 1 spring game with our fingers crossed that fans can be there gives us a better chance of having a great day for that. We try not to push the kids, so we go three practices a week and having five straight weeks of that, I think, sets up well for us to make the improvements we need.”

UNL is operating on a modified spring semester schedule that doesn’t include a spring break and instead started later (Jan. 25) and is completed by May 8.