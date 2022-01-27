Driving for 6: Alberts talks football offseason 'momentum'; Husker staff out on the recruiting trail

Time to hit the road and take a little drive down the recruiting trail.

1. During his hourlong appearance Wednesday on “Sports Nightly,” Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts complimented the coaching staff Scott Frost put together over the past two months.

Half of Frost’s full-time staff turned over and now includes five newcomers: Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, special teams coordinator Bill Busch, wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and running backs coach Bryan Applewhite.

“I thought Coach Frost did a great job,” Alberts said. “I understand that we do really well, sometimes, in the offseason here. The reality is I think football has a lot of momentum right now and I give Scott a lot of credit for that.

“I think Mark Whipple brings a degree of perspective and experience,” he added. “You can see the passion out of Coach Joseph. I remember Mickey as a player, he’s a little older than me, but he had an infectious personality as a player and people followed him. I’m not surprised at all in terms of the kind of reaction he’s getting locally and on the recruiting trail. I love Mickey.

“Donovan’s done a great job as well. He’s got a different approach and it’s resonated with folks. I think it’s a complete staff. I’m really proud of what’s been put together. We’ve got momentum.”

2. Not surprisingly, the Huskers have gone on a scholarship offer blitz this week.

Head coach Scott Frost and the rest of the staff has been on the road all week — the last before a recruiting dead period hits Sunday — seeing players and putting out offers for the 2023, 2024 and even 2025 classes.

Frost, Joseph and running backs coach Bryan Applewhite were in Monroe, Louisiana, trying to wrap up perhaps the final 2022 piece of the Huskers’ current class in four-star running back Ajay Allen. Then, Frost and Joseph were in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Frost is expected to be working in the Kansas City area Thursday. NU’s put out a raft of offers both there and in St. Louis, two regional, typically talent-rich cities the Huskers have struggled to gain a foothold in lately.

As of now, Nebraska has had arguably two of its best recruiters spend time in those two cities in recent days and weeks: Special teams coordinator Bill Busch in Kansas City and Joseph in St. Louis.

Meanwhile, Whipple in recent days has made the rounds in Arizona, defensive coordinator Erik Chinander in Texas, Alabama and elsewhere, Applewhite in Texas, defensive front coach Mike Dawson on the East Coast, Raiola in Wisconsin and the Chicago area, tight ends coach Sean Beckton and defensive backs coach Travis Fisher in Georgia and Florida and so on.

3. Alberts noted that the Huskers had put together a talented group of transfers that ranked highly according to some outlets.

He lightheartedly added, “it’s just a stupid poll,” but sure enough, as of Thursday afternoon, Nebraska checked in at No. 8 nationally in 247Sports’ ranking of transfer portal classes.

“Love what (the staff) did. They worked extraordinarily hard, the entire recruiting apparatus, around getting the transfers,” Alberts said of the Huskers adding 10 Division I transfers in the past six weeks. … “We’ll see if they pan out, but certainly it was a great, great effort in a short amount of time.”

4. Every year there’s at least some turnover in the off-field staff, and this year is no different for the Huskers.

At least one of the incoming additions is former Charleston Southern offensive line coach Aaron Coeling who, according to his social media, is now a graduate assistant at NU. Like Raiola, the Huskers’ new offensive line coach, Coeling spent time as a GA at Notre Dame. Then he spent the past three seasons at the FCS school, including the past two with an assistant head coach title.

5. Recruiting competition for Nebraska within its own state has become the norm.

The Class of 2024 will be no different. Several schools have made their way to the state during the past three weeks to extend offers, and Minnesota, in particular, is making its presence felt in Omaha. The Gophers in recent days have offered Bellevue West’s 2024 pair of quarterback Daniel Kaelin and wide receiver Dae’vonn Hall and on Thursday offered Omaha Westside 2024 defensive back Caleb Benning.

All three also hold offers from Nebraska.

6. One more from Alberts to close it out.

He noted seeing Husker great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Will Shields recently at the Outland Trophy banquet in Omaha. Shields now sits on the College Football Playoff committee among many other commitments, but Alberts said he wants to try to add to Shields’ workload.

“Somehow, some way, I’ve got to think of a way to get Will involved, because Will is super, incredibly intelligent,” Alberts said. “He loves this place.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.