Driving for 6: A new Husker QB offer for 2022; updated roster notes; an award for LB signee Gbayor

1. Nebraska last year made a flurry of quarterback scholarship offers for the 2022 class in keeping with the way assistant coach Mario Verduzco and the Husker staff likes to work on that front.
They identify candidates they like early in the process, offer those who they think fit the criteria and then see where it goes from there.
Verduzco and NU found a new candidate over the weekend, extending an offer to Tayven Jackson (Greenwood, Indiana).
The 6-foot-5 signal-caller is also a talented basketball player and is the younger brother of University of Indiana All-America candidate Trayce Jackson-Davis.
Jackson’s football options have taken off recently, though. In the past 10 days alone, he’s reported offers from — in order according to his Twitter account — Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Michigan, TCU, Washington State and the Huskers.
According to MaxPreps, Jackson threw for 1,756 yards (62.1% completions) and 17 touchdowns against five interceptions as a junior this fall and added 191 yards and six touchdowns rushing. He is considered a four-star prospect by Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports.
As a refresher, NU has offers out to about 10 uncommitted quarterbacks in the 2022 class. Those include Gavin Wimsatt (Owensboro, Kentucky), MJ Morris (Atlanta), Jacurri Brown (Valdosta, Georgia), AJ Duffy (Moreno Valley, California), Cade Klubnik (Austin, Texas), Steve Angeli (Oradell, New Jersey), A.J. Bianco (Honolulu), Ty Simpson (Martin, Tennessee) and Anthony Mix Jr. (Saraland, Alabama).
2. Speaking of scholarship offers, a pair of in-state 2022 players picked up scholarship offers from Oklahoma on Monday.
Both Bellevue West tight end Kaden Helms and Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson earned offers from the Sooners, they each posted on social media.
Helms (6-5 and 220 pounds) has steadily added offers for more than a year now and has become an increasingly coveted prospect nationally.
Extremely blessed to have received a scholarship offer from The University of Oklahoma! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/io3blM48EV— Kaden Helms (@KadenJHelms) January 25, 2021
He and teammate Micah Riley both have offers from programs all over the country and, while Riley was the first to earn a lofty recruiting ranking and pick up big offers, Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman figured it would happen for Helms, too.
"Every school I talked to, I said, 'Take a look at (Helms) because you're going to be calling me back in three months to offer him," Huffman told the Journal Star back in July when the Huskers offered Helms.
Jackson (6-2, 200) didn't get the chance to play this fall because Burke was part of the OPS shutdown, but the four-star prospect is clearly still garnering plenty of attention.
After a great conversation with @CoachBOdom I’m blessed to have received an from the University of Oklahoma!!! @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/8YMlW2os5A— Devon Jackson (@DevontheJet402) January 25, 2021
3. Nebraska updated its online roster on Monday and added its 2021 recruiting class, among other things.
There were no major surprises in the update, which mostly added the incoming players who have signed -- many are on campus already -- and removed the seniors and transfers that have already been reported to be leaving the program.
Cleaning it all up, there are currently 166 players listed (91 scholarship, 75 walk-ons), a number that is sure to change over the coming months as NU formally adds linebacker commit Wynden Ho'ohuli (and up to two more scholarship players) in recruiting, builds its walk-on class further and, of course, has more attrition.
Of the 166 at this point, a mere 13 predate Frost's arrival.
4. Nebraska linebacker signee Mikai Gbayor picked up a nice honor Monday morning when he was named the Maxwell Football Club’s New Jersey high school player of the year.
CONGRATULATIONS!!!— Tom McGuire (@NorthEFootball) January 25, 2021
MIKAI GBAYOR @MGbayor
IRVINGTON H.S @IrvingtonHS_FB
2020 MAXWELL FOOTBALL CLUB @MaxwellFootball
NEW JERSEY HS PLAYER OF THE YEAR#NJFOOTBALL 🏈https://t.co/ye1TUTMuzO pic.twitter.com/hRf4B6w7aO
Gbayor, a standout at Irvington High, had 56 tackles and eight sacks through Irvington’s first six games and then reportedly missed some time with an injury. Earlier this month, he was named a first-team all-state pick in New Jersey and the No. 5 overall player in the state by NJ.com.
5. A couple of other very early 2022 recruiting notes.
The Big Ten West is off to a slow start, which isn’t surprising given the lack of recruiting visits and the impending rush of kids trying to get out to see campuses whenever the NCAA lifts its pandemic-induced dead period, which won’t be until April 15 at the very earliest.
Four schools — NU, Wisconsin, Illinois and Northwestern — do not yet have a 2022 pledge and the division has just four overall (two for Purdue, one each for Iowa and Minnesota). The East Division, meanwhile, has 33, led by 10 for Ohio State and eight for Penn State.
The Buckeyes already have six players ranked in the top 55 nationally by the 247Sports Composite and, so far, the nation’s No. 1 class for 2022. The numbers, of course, will even out and the West will close the gap as the year progresses, but nobody’s catching Ryan Day’s program.
6. One note for perspective on the transfer landscape from the Journal Star’s hourlong conversation with Scott Frost on Friday.
The Husker head coach said as of Friday morning, the NCAA transfer portal had 1,476 players. That included 90 new entries for the week and 130 from Big Ten programs, an average of 9.3 per school.
