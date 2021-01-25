Driving for 6: A new Husker QB offer for 2022; updated roster notes; an award for LB signee Gbayor

The Big Ten West is off to a slow start, which isn’t surprising given the lack of recruiting visits and the impending rush of kids trying to get out to see campuses whenever the NCAA lifts its pandemic-induced dead period, which won’t be until April 15 at the very earliest.

Four schools — NU, Wisconsin, Illinois and Northwestern — do not yet have a 2022 pledge and the division has just four overall (two for Purdue, one each for Iowa and Minnesota). The East Division, meanwhile, has 33, led by 10 for Ohio State and eight for Penn State.

The Buckeyes already have six players ranked in the top 55 nationally by the 247Sports Composite and, so far, the nation’s No. 1 class for 2022. The numbers, of course, will even out and the West will close the gap as the year progresses, but nobody’s catching Ryan Day’s program.

6. One note for perspective on the transfer landscape from the Journal Star’s hourlong conversation with Scott Frost on Friday.