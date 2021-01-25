Driving for 6: A new Husker QB offer for 2022; an award for LB signee Gbayor; gaudy portal numbers

3. Nebraska linebacker signee Mikai Gbayor picked up a nice honor on Monday morning when he was named the Maxwell Football Club’s New Jersey high school player of the year.

Gbayor, a standout at Irvington High, had 56 tackles and eight sacks through Irvington’s first six games and then reportedly missed some time with an injury. Earlier this month, he was named a first-team all-state pick in New Jersey and the No. 5 overall player in the state by NJ.com.

4. A couple of other very early 2022 recruiting notes.

The Big Ten West is off to a slow start, which isn’t surprising given the lack of recruiting visits and the impending rush of kids trying to get out to see campuses whenever the NCAA lifts its pandemic-induced dead period, which won’t be until April 15 at the very earliest.

Four schools – NU, Wisconsin, Illinois and Northwestern – do not yet have a 2022 pledge and the division has just four overall (two for Purdue, one each for Iowa and Minnesota). The East division, meanwhile, has 33, led by 10 for Ohio State and eight for Penn State.