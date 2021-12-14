Double coverage: Nebraska gets two DB commitments in four-star CB Jaeden Gould, juco S DeShon Singleton

Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher on Tuesday played the recruiting equivalent of double coverage.
On the eve of the early National Signing Day, the Huskers double-dipped on defensive back commitments, landing both four-star Class of 2022 cornerback Jaeden Gould (Oradell, New Jersey) and junior college safety DeShon Singleton.
Singleton, a full academic qualifier who will have three years to play plus a redshirt after one season at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, went first, announcing his commitment shortly afternoon.
Gould, a former USC verbal pledge and now the Huskers’ highest-rated commit in the class, followed suit about 5 p.m.
Gould backed off his pledge to the Trojans after former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley got the head coaching job there and took an official visit to Nebraska the weekend of Dec. 3.
“The visit was great,” Gould told the Journal Star. “I really enjoyed my time with the staff and watching film with Coach Fisher.”
Nebraska recruited Gould, listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, hard out of Bergen Catholic, the same school that produced NU running back Rahmir Johnson, before he originally committed to USC over the Huskers, Penn State and many others.
“The past few weeks have definitely been pretty hectic, but I’m glad I’m at peace with everything now,” he said of reopening his recruitment.
Gould is considered the No. 190 player overall nationally by 247Sports and is also considered a four-star prospect by Rivals.
What drew him to Nebraska?
“Just the atmosphere and the sense of community that they have,” said Gould, who is an early enrollee and will be on campus in January. “Also, the opportunity to turn a program around and get to contribute early.”
Down at Hutchinson this fall, Maurice Gray heard variations of the same kind of question from Division I coaches as the season unfolded: “Where did this kid come from?”
Singleton, it turns out, came from Greensburg, Louisiana. Gray, the defensive backs coach at Hutchinson, recruited him for more than a year but didn’t know whether the 2021 prospect and full academic qualifier would actually come to the community college in Kansas over opportunities at some FCS schools.
Singleton did decide on junior college and it paid off. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder grabbed Power Five attention almost as soon as the season began.
Singleton spent Tuesday through Thursday last week at Nebraska on an official visit and then went to Kansas State over the weekend.
Singleton is the type of long, rangy player Fisher covets. And while he's got a year of junior college ball under his belt, he's more like another young player added to the mix rather than a grizzled college football veteran. That's because Singleton is a full academic qualifier, meaning he didn't have to stay in junior college for two years and earn a degree like many players at that level do.
Instead, he'll be on campus in Lincoln next month with three years of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining.
“He’s very sharp, very intelligent. Coachable, has attention to details,” Gray said. “He’s like a sponge. If you tell him something, he gets it. He’s a special player and a special person.”
I'm 1000% committed to #GBR🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FtjjpMnKQ3— DeShon Singleton (@DeshonSingleton) December 14, 2021
At Hutch, Singleton logged three interceptions over the course of the season, putting himself on the map in the process.
“He was a quarterback so, transferring over to a full-time defensive back, so there’s some things he’s got to clean up and keep growing with, but that’s everybody,” Gray said. … “He’s just kept on believing in himself and kept on working and he did it.
“He’s special. He’s a hard worker. He’s a student of the game. For his age, he’s ahead of his time.”
Nebraska now has 12 verbal commitments in its 2021 class.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Jaeden Gould
|DB
|Oradell, N.J. (Bergen Catholic)
|****
|Chase Androff
|TE
|Lakeville, Minn. (South)
|***
|Jake Appleget
|LB
|Lincoln (Southeast)
|***
|Malcolm Hartzog Jr.
|DB
|Prentiss, Miss. (Jefferson Davis)
|***
|Ernest Hausmann
|LB
|Columbus
|***
|Victor Jones Jr.
|WR
|Orlando, Florida (Olympia)
|***
|Jalil Martin
|DB
|Chicago (Kenwood Academy)
|***
|Grant Page
|WR
|Boulder, Colo. (Fairview)
|***
|Brodie Tagaloa
|DL
|San Francisco (De La Salle)
|***
|Richard Torres
|QB
|San Antonio, Texas (Southside)
|***
|Gage Stenger
|OLB
|Omaha (Millard South)
|***
|DeShon Singleton
|DB
|Hutchinson (Kan.) CC
|***
