Double coverage: Nebraska gets two DB commitments in four-star CB Jaeden Gould, juco S DeShon Singleton

“The past few weeks have definitely been pretty hectic, but I’m glad I’m at peace with everything now,” he said of reopening his recruitment.

Gould is considered the No. 190 player overall nationally by 247Sports and is also considered a four-star prospect by Rivals.

What drew him to Nebraska?

“Just the atmosphere and the sense of community that they have,” said Gould, who is an early enrollee and will be on campus in January. “Also, the opportunity to turn a program around and get to contribute early.”

Down at Hutchinson this fall, Maurice Gray heard variations of the same kind of question from Division I coaches as the season unfolded: “Where did this kid come from?”

Singleton, it turns out, came from Greensburg, Louisiana. Gray, the defensive backs coach at Hutchinson, recruited him for more than a year but didn’t know whether the 2021 prospect and full academic qualifier would actually come to the community college in Kansas over opportunities at some FCS schools.

Singleton did decide on junior college and it paid off. The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder grabbed Power Five attention almost as soon as the season began.