Decision nearing for four-star TE, Husker target Thomas Fidone

Thomas Fidone has had a plan and a backup plan since the coronavirus pandemic began altering the NCAA's recruiting rules.

The four-star tight end from Council Bluffs, Iowa wanted to make a decision during the summer. Then he altered that slightly and figured he might take official visits early in the college football season, including one to LSU in mid-September.

Then the SEC moved its start date back to Sept. 26. Then two Power Five conferences postponed seasons all together. Then on Wednesday the NCAA extended its recruiting dead period through September.

Fidone, though, like many, has sort of figured all along the additional delays might come.

“I’m definitely hoping for visits, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t,” Fidone told the Journal Star late last month. “Then I would probably just pull the trigger if visits get canceled in September. That’s my goal. If the NCAA postpones again — I think that's kind of stupid, but it is what it is — I’m just going to pull the trigger with whoever the best fit is right now.”

Now the NCAA has done just that and pushed visits back to October at the earliest. And Fidone has a date in mind, tweeting on Friday, simply, "8/26/20."