DB Tyreke Johnson says he 'felt the love and energy' during NU visit, talks transfer to Huskers

“It was hard to leave Ohio State just because of how great the program is, how great the coaches are and the relationships and bonds that I’ve built with my brothers over there,” said Johnson, who first entered his name into the transfer portal about a month ago.

Like a lot of players who transfer, Johnson said that he had a different view of the recruiting process the second time around. He was pursued from an extremely young age even by high-profile recruiting standards out of high school — then-OSU coach Urban Meyer famously offered Johnson a scholarship when he was in eighth grade — but this time around, the approach was more targeted.

“At the first the recruiting process, it was all new to me and I was kind of fascinated by the process and all that. So it was more taking it in,” he said. “I saw my brother being recruited, but it’s different when it’s you being recruited. What’s different this time around is I knew what was important to me. Just being older. I’m going in on my fourth year of college. …

“You know what really matters, you know as an older guy how coaches think now and see it and really pick their brain a little bit and dive down to see if this is the best fit for you.”