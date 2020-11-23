Creighton Prep's Alex Bullock joins Huskers' 2021 walk-on class

Nebraska's latest addition to its 2021 walk-on class is a player who's likely in line for postseason accolades in the state.

Creighton Prep wide receiver and defensive back Alex Bullock announced Monday evening via Twitter that he is planning on joining the Husker football program as a walk-on next year.

Bullock, listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, had a big senior season for the Junior Jays. He hauled in 56 catches for 761 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense and intercepted five passes defensively to go along with eight breakups and 35 tackles, per his Hudl profile.

Bullock picked the walk-on offer from Nebraska over interest from the Football Championship Subdivision level, including South Dakota State.

Bullock also makes three Creighton Prep seniors who will be playing football for Nebraska next year. Tight end AJ Rollins, of course, is one of three area tight ends committed to NU as scholarship players, while defensive back AJ Collins announced his intention to walk on late last month.

The Huskers' 2021 walk-on class now has 10 known members.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.