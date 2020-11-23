 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Creighton Prep's Alex Bullock joins Huskers' 2021 walk-on class
View Comments

Creighton Prep's Alex Bullock joins Huskers' 2021 walk-on class

{{featured_button_text}}
Creighton Prep vs. Lincoln Southeast, 9.18

Creighton Prep's Alex Bullock (top) intercepts a ball intended for Lincoln Southeast's Taveon Thompson in the second quarter on Friday at Seacrest Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Nebraska's latest addition to its 2021 walk-on class is a player who's likely in line for postseason accolades in the state. 

Creighton Prep wide receiver and defensive back Alex Bullock announced Monday evening via Twitter that he is planning on joining the Husker football program as a walk-on next year. 

Bullock, listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, had a big senior season for the Junior Jays. He hauled in 56 catches for 761 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense and intercepted five passes defensively to go along with eight breakups and 35 tackles, per his Hudl profile. 

Bullock picked the walk-on offer from Nebraska over interest from the Football Championship Subdivision level, including South Dakota State. 

Bullock also makes three Creighton Prep seniors who will be playing football for Nebraska next year. Tight end AJ Rollins, of course, is one of three area tight ends committed to NU as scholarship players, while defensive back AJ Collins announced his intention to walk on late last month. 

The Huskers' 2021 walk-on class now has 10 known members. 

Freshman watch: WR Zavier Betts working his way into important role for Huskers
Reports: Patriots fear Rex Burkhead tore ACL vs. Houston
Talkin' about practice: Whatever misfired last week must change quickly with Iowa looming
Red Report: Miller 'doubtful' to play again this season; defenses keying in on Wan'Dale; patience for true freshmen
Frost says McCaffrey is 'future around here' at quarterback, but competition for spot continues

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Two-Minute Drill: Frost seemed upbeat at National Signing Day news conference

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News