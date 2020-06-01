You are the owner of this article.
Could the Huskers turn to the junior college ranks to fill their final 2020 scholarship spot?
Huskers coaches news conferences, 3.2

Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher has been named the Lincoln Journal Star's annual Husker assistant coach of the year.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska could look to the junior college ranks to fill its final scholarship spot ahead of the 2020 season. 

The Cornhuskers are among a few teams "making a push" for Independence (Kan.) Community College cornerback Nadab Joseph, according to head coach Kiyoshi Harris.

Nebraska's ties to Joseph date back to at least last spring, but Rivals first reported the recent connection.

Nadab Joseph

Out of high school, Joseph, listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, was a star at Norland High in Miami and flipped from Alabama to Georgia on National Signing Day. He never made it to campus in Athens, however, instead winding up at Indy. 

Joseph redshirted in 2018 after a foot sprain in preseason camp costed him about five weeks. He hoped to get back to Georgia after just one year, but didn't clear the needed academic hurdles and then played in five games for Independence last fall.

He is ranked the No. 3 overall junior college player in the 2020 class and was the top-ranked defensive back by 247Sports, but went unsigned in the original signing period in part because of questions as to whether he would have his associate’s degree in time. Joseph, though, tweeted on May 21 that he had graduated from junior college. 

According to Harris, a pair of online summer classes to raise Joseph's GPA are all that stand between him and enrolling at a Division I school by the end of June or in July. 

"The plan's in place and we have a great academic coordinator," Harris said. 

That, not surprisingly, has re-ignited his recruitment quickly.

"Everybody's starting to realize he's back on the market," Harris said. "Now my phone's starting to blow up." 

In addition to Nebraska — which has both a veteran juco recruiter in Ryan Held and also secondary coach Travis Fisher, a proven recruiter in Joseph's hometown of Miami — Harris said he's heard from Illinois, West Virginia, Arizona and several others in recent days about Joseph. 

"He's a freak," Harris said. "He's 6-2 and 190 pounds, he can run, he can jump. Very athletic kid. Totally looks the part. Heck of a football player."  

After adding Australian punter Daniel Cerni as a scholarship player earlier in the offseason, Nebraska can add one more scholarship player for the 2020 cycle. 

This wouldn't be uncharted territory for NU, either. They added a late juco player last summer in defensive lineman Keem Green, though he first verbally committed in the spring. This coaching staff has also had previous success with a highly ranked, late add from the juco ranks in defensive back Mike Hughes in 2017 at UCF. Hughes arrived on campus in August and starred for the unbeaten Knights for one season before becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick. 

The latest updates from the Nebraska football recruiting trail

Campus and in-home visits are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. But recruiting isn't necessarily slowing down. Here's the latest from the Huskers. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

