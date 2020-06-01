Could the Huskers turn to the junior college ranks to fill their final 2020 scholarship spot?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska could look to the junior college ranks to fill its final scholarship spot ahead of the 2020 season.

The Cornhuskers are among a few teams "making a push" for Independence (Kan.) Community College cornerback Nadab Joseph, according to head coach Kiyoshi Harris.

Nebraska's ties to Joseph date back to at least last spring, but Rivals first reported the recent connection.

Out of high school, Joseph, listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, was a star at Norland High in Miami and flipped from Alabama to Georgia on National Signing Day. He never made it to campus in Athens, however, instead winding up at Indy.

Joseph redshirted in 2018 after a foot sprain in preseason camp costed him about five weeks. He hoped to get back to Georgia after just one year, but didn't clear the needed academic hurdles and then played in five games for Independence last fall.

He is ranked the No. 3 overall junior college player in the 2020 class and was the top-ranked defensive back by 247Sports, but went unsigned in the original signing period in part because of questions as to whether he would have his associate’s degree in time. Joseph, though, tweeted on May 21 that he had graduated from junior college.