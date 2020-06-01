Could the Huskers turn to the junior college ranks to fill their final 2020 scholarship spot?

Nebraska could look to the junior college ranks to fill its final scholarship spot ahead of the 2020 season.
The Cornhuskers are among a few teams "making a push" for Independence (Kan.) Community College cornerback Nadab Joseph, according to head coach Kiyoshi Harris.
Nebraska's ties to Joseph date back to at least last spring, but Rivals first reported the recent connection.
Out of high school, Joseph, listed at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, was a star at Norland High in Miami and flipped from Alabama to Georgia on National Signing Day. He never made it to campus in Athens, however, instead winding up at Indy.
Joseph redshirted in 2018 after a foot sprain in preseason camp costed him about five weeks. He hoped to get back to Georgia after just one year, but didn't clear the needed academic hurdles and then played in five games for Independence last fall.
He is ranked the No. 3 overall junior college player in the 2020 class and was the top-ranked defensive back by 247Sports, but went unsigned in the original signing period in part because of questions as to whether he would have his associate’s degree in time. Joseph, though, tweeted on May 21 that he had graduated from junior college.
According to Harris, a pair of online summer classes to raise Joseph's GPA are all that stand between him and enrolling at a Division I school by the end of June or in July.
"The plan's in place and we have a great academic coordinator," Harris said.
That, not surprisingly, has re-ignited his recruitment quickly.
"Everybody's starting to realize he's back on the market," Harris said. "Now my phone's starting to blow up."
In addition to Nebraska — which has both a veteran juco recruiter in Ryan Held and also secondary coach Travis Fisher, a proven recruiter in Joseph's hometown of Miami — Harris said he's heard from Illinois, West Virginia, Arizona and several others in recent days about Joseph.
"He's a freak," Harris said. "He's 6-2 and 190 pounds, he can run, he can jump. Very athletic kid. Totally looks the part. Heck of a football player."
After adding Australian punter Daniel Cerni as a scholarship player earlier in the offseason, Nebraska can add one more scholarship player for the 2020 cycle.
This wouldn't be uncharted territory for NU, either. They added a late juco player last summer in defensive lineman Keem Green, though he first verbally committed in the spring. This coaching staff has also had previous success with a highly ranked, late add from the juco ranks in defensive back Mike Hughes in 2017 at UCF. Hughes arrived on campus in August and starred for the unbeaten Knights for one season before becoming a first-round NFL Draft pick.
The latest updates from the Nebraska football recruiting trail
Campus and in-home visits are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. But recruiting isn't necessarily slowing down. Here's the latest from the Huskers.
Long-standing connection makes Husker offer from Frost more special for Kearney Catholic QB Haarberg
Scott Frost, who played against Heinrich Haarberg's Kearney Catholic in high school, personally extended the offer to the Class of 2021 QB.
Nebraska has six verbal commitments for its 2021 recruiting class so far. A look at what to watch for and how the coming months shape up.
Patrick Payton is listed at 6-foot-5 and 205 pounds, and had offers from several schools including Florida, FSU and Miami.
Nebraska made a offers to a pair of defensive linemen, including a three-star recruit with offers from a small handful of Power-5 schools.
Branson Yager was planning to wait until after the pandemic to make his decision. But with his family on board, he called the Huskers back.
An important channel for Husker football, the juco level is experiencing repercussions from the pandemic with scarce resources.
The Cornhuskers are going to have to fight to keep a talented set of underclassmen from within the state border away from high-profile schools.
Both are considered three-star prospects by recruiting services.
Last year, Nebraska had six different players attempt a field goal. Now it has four walk-on commits at the position.
California quarterback (and Husker target) Peter Costelli will be deciding on a school later than originally planned, and he's not the only one.
Huskers in top group for coveted 2021 OLB T.J. Bollers; Mbow has NU on list; quarterback offers continue to flow
Who said it was a slow recruiting time? Check in on Nebraska's progress, which includes two four-star defenders having NU on their final lists.
Nebraska's going to have quite a challenge on its hands to land class of 2021 Florida linebacker Terrence Lewis, but the Cornhuskers are least…
While not surprising, the move formalizes what will become extensive changes in the college football and basketball recruiting calendars.
Nebraska continues to offer quarterbacks, as Alex Orji marks the third known offer extended to a Class of 2022 signal-caller.
Nebraska might not be able to host recruits on campus this spring, but the Huskers joined several other high-major schools in offering Nicco Marchiol.
Considering it's just about all the coaching staff can do at this point, there's plenty of recruiting talk to be had. Take a drive.
Omaha Burke sophomore Devon Jackson, like so many people around the country and the world in recent weeks, almost had exciting travel plans fo…
Paul says he has near daily communication with members of the coaching staff, building a "strong bond" that eventually sealed his commitment.
The state boasts two nationally-ranked players in the Class of 2022, including the top outside linebacker in the country.
The NU target was in a coach’s office when the NCAA banned all on- and off-campus recruiting activities. But e’s taking the disruption in stride.
