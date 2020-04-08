Coronavirus pandemic may have slowed Huskers' 2021 QB search, but Verduzco, NU still working ahead

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Just as Peter Costelli was about to set out on a big round of spring unofficial visits, the coronavirus pandemic threw him a serious curveball.

Costelli, a highly touted Class of 2021 quarterback from Southern California, was going to see a bunch of schools, including Nebraska. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder made a round of visits last summer and through the fall and had planned on getting back to Lincoln in addition to Oregon, Utah and other schools this spring.

“It’s pretty frustrating because you’ve got all the visits planned to go on, and that’s to help you with your decision, but all those visits have got canceled,” he said.

Now, instead, Costelli, who has one more high school season ahead of him at Mission Viejo in Orange County, has decided he’ll wait until the NCAA re-opens recruiting travel. It could mean deciding on a school later than he had originally planned.

“You’re kind of like, 'What now?'" said Costelli, who’s been trying to throw and work out as much as he can as public fields around him continue to get shut down. “Pretty much it means everything just gets pushed back. … Everyone’s just trying to stay optimistic because there’s really nothing anyone can really do except wait it out and see when we’re finally able to open up again.”