Competition and fun, too, during a productive Warren Academy high school football showcase

Participants and other attendees like media members and parents all had their temperatures taken and shown a list of COVID-19 symptoms, and masks were required for everybody in attendance. Overwhelmingly, the players kept their masks on even when doing drill work.

“The good thing is with the Warren Academy, we’ve done strength and conditioning, speed and agility drills and seven-on-seven now, so we’ve had all the measures in place,” Warren said. “All the coaches out here doing the drills help with (the other work) in some facet, so they really kind of understood what we needed. We have all the equipment and it’s something we’ve been doing every day anyway.”

For some players, the ability to get back on the field was all that mattered. Many others think the exposure and competition might help, too. Norris 2021 tight end James Carnie and Bellevue West 2022 tight end Kaden Helms, for example, would have been out on the camp circuit this summer trying to impress more colleges but instead have been mostly home because of the pandemic.

“It’s been a fun day,” said Helms, who initially planned to attend camps and workouts all over the country this spring and summer. “It’s pretty fun to go against some guys because all summer I was only able to go to one camp in Kansas.”