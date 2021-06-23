Colorado OL Jake Maikkula enjoys official visit to Nebraska, eyes decision in coming weeks

It probably shouldn't come as a surprise that Jake Maikkula decided to grab a nap when he got home to Colorado after an official visit to Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon.
Maikkula has been on a whirlwind tour this month, visiting Cal, Virginia and Colorado the past three weekends and also getting to Minnesota and Kansas State in between. Now, after a midweek trip to Lincoln, he's turning right around and heading to Duke for an official visit this weekend.
After that, the next step is coming to a decision and verbally committing in July.
Maikkula (Littleton, Colorado) liked what he saw during his Monday to Wednesday stay in Lincoln.
"I really enjoyed it," he said. "There's great people there. I love the staff, love the area. It's a great place to be."
Maikkula is a consensus three-star recruit. Nebraska first offered him a scholarship back in March, one of more than 25 schools to offer him.
"It's a school I've been extremely interested in ever since then," he said.
NU thinks Maikkula is most likely a tackle, but has the versatility to potentially end up at another position, too.
"We talked about that," Maikkula said. "They said they'd like me to start out at tackle, but I'm a guy they think is athletic enough to play all five positions. I'll play anywhere as long as I can get on the field. That's really my only goal."
Maikkula hasn't played center before and hasn't snapped the ball before, but NU offensive line coach Greg Austin told Maikkula that they can teach him that if he eventually ended up at center.
Austin has been the main point of contact for the Valor Christian High standout.
"I got to spend a lot of time with him, which was great," Maikkula said. "He was there pretty much the entire time with me. Coach Austin has a great presence, which I really appreciated."
Maikkula was the only player in for a midweek visit, so, "the visit was really personalized, which I really liked."
The Huskers' offensive line recruiting for the 2022 class is in an interesting spot. They do not have a verbal commitment yet, but have had Valen Erickson (Chicago), Ashton Craig (Lawrenceburg, Indiana) and now Maikkula on campus. They also offered John Pastore (Erie, Colorado) after a workout early in the month, and he returned last week for NU's lineman camp. They've evaluated several other prospects, too, including junior college center Seth Falley (Wichita, Kansas) and 6-10 tackle Keanon McNally (Kearney, Missouri), but have not yet offered.
The staff won't have to wait long before they know where Maikkula is headed. He told the Journal Star he's planning on deciding in the two weeks after his final visit this weekend.
"I'm just kind of enjoying it for now, but we're really going to dive into depth (after the last visit)," Maikkula said.
Gottula adds Big Ten offer: Nebraska offered Lincoln Southeast 2023 offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula last week, and now another Big Ten West program has jumped into the mix.
Iowa is the latest school to offer Gottula (6-6 and 280), who is steadily adding to his collection of Power Five offers.
He now has offers from the Hawkeyes, Huskers, Iowa State and Kansas State.
Area TE commits to KSU: Nebraska was very happy to land a tight end from Lewis Central High last year in four-star Thomas Fidone.
Brayden Loftin doesn't have that kind of recruiting profile, but he had a productive June, picked up an offer from Kansas State and jumped on it.
Loftin, an athletic pass-catcher who paired with Fidone to make a dangerous combination last fall, turned his recruitment from mostly FCS and Group of Five schools into a Power Five commitment this month with a series of impressive workouts. He worked out for NU, too, though the Huskers have made it clear to recruits that Lakeville, Minnesota, native Chase Androff will be their only commit at the position for the current cycle.
