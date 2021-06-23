Colorado OL Jake Maikkula enjoys official visit to Nebraska, eyes decision in coming weeks

It probably shouldn't come as a surprise that Jake Maikkula decided to grab a nap when he got home to Colorado after an official visit to Nebraska on Wednesday afternoon.

Maikkula has been on a whirlwind tour this month, visiting Cal, Virginia and Colorado the past three weekends and also getting to Minnesota and Kansas State in between. Now, after a midweek trip to Lincoln, he's turning right around and heading to Duke for an official visit this weekend.

After that, the next step is coming to a decision and verbally committing in July.

Maikkula (Littleton, Colorado) liked what he saw during his Monday to Wednesday stay in Lincoln.

"I really enjoyed it," he said. "There's great people there. I love the staff, love the area. It's a great place to be."

Maikkula is a consensus three-star recruit. Nebraska first offered him a scholarship back in March, one of more than 25 schools to offer him.

"It's a school I've been extremely interested in ever since then," he said.

NU thinks Maikkula is most likely a tackle, but has the versatility to potentially end up at another position, too.