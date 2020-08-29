Close to home: After a three-commit week, Huskers' 2021 class has a growing regional feel

“I think mostly, though, other schools that we’ll be competing against see Nebraska coming up. They start to see us coming up by winning these big recruiting battles. For example, Iowa and Michigan now might not look at Nebraska the same way they did an hour ago.”

That feeling is highlighted by a nice run of recent success, too. The Huskers have added Fidone, Creighton Prep tight end A.J. Rollins and Omaha Westside defensive back Koby Bretz all in the past week.

“That’s cool because there will be a lot of kids from this area playing against other kids from other states,” Rollins said. “We can show that we have talent here and that we can compete at the next level.”

To be sure, Nebraska’s class has plenty of national flavor. The Huskers have three verbal commits from Georgia, two from Florida, two from Texas and one each from Utah and Mississippi. NU’s three wide receiver pledges — Shawn Hardy III, Latrell Neville and Kamonte Grimes — are from the talent-rich states of Georgia, Texas and Florida, respectively.