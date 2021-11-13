 Skip to main content
Class of 2024 standouts and other recruiting notes from Westside's win over Bellevue West
  Updated
OMAHA — On a cold night with a big crosswind, Omaha Westside advanced to the Class A state championship game with a 41-26 victory over Bellevue West. 

The game featured a ton of talent, including, of course, a pair of Class of 2022 Power Five tight ends in Thunderbird standouts Micah Riley-Ducker and Kaden Helms. 

Both had big nights, particularly early when Bellevue West jumped out to a 20-3 lead on an 82-yard touchdown pass to Riley-Ducker, who is verbally committed to Auburn. Helms, the Oklahoma commit, also made plays, as did T-Birds running back and Wyoming verbal commit LJ Richardson. 

Richardson eclipsed 2,000 yards rushing for the season in the first half. 

The game also featured some of the brightest young talents in the state, particularly in the 2024 recruiting class. 

A trio of sophomores — Bellevue West wide receiver Daevonn Hall, Omaha Westside safety Caleb Benning and Westside running back Jahmez Ross — are names to know on the recruiting trail going forward. 

At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Hall is a physically imposing wideout. He's already squarely on the recruiting radar, having picked up offers already from Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas State. Early on, he's a consensus four-star player and he's considered the No. 75 prospect nationally for the 2024 class by 247Sports. 

Hall ran past the Westside defense multiple times on Friday and pulled in a heads-up touchdown in the fourth quarter on a trick play that went awry and a ball that got deflected in the end zone. 

Benning (6-0, 185), who played both ways for Westside and is also a talented basketball player, is fluid and more than held his own in the secondary for the Warriors against the T-Birds' fleet of skill talent. He was at least willing to fill in the run game against the powerful Richardson. 

He also showed the ability to catch and run the ball offensively and will be a focal point for the Warriors as his career progresses. 

Ross (5-11 and 190) is an ascending player in the state. He's got natural burst and explosiveness and showed it on a 27-yard touchdown. He put his foot in the ground, changed direction and got to top speed quickly. 

Ross was in Lincoln on an unofficial visit for the Huskers' 26-17 loss to Ohio State last weekend. Hall and Benning have also both been to Lincoln on unofficial visits this fall. 

Another guy to keep an eye on: Class of 2023 Westside kicker Tristan Alvano. He buried a pair of 49-yard field goals on Friday night and also drove the ball into the end zone on kickoffs. The wind probably helped distance-wise more than it hurt on the two field goals, but the crossing nature of the gusts certainly did not make it an easy night accuracy-wise. 

Nebraska football recruiting logo 2014

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

