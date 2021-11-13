Class of 2024 standouts and other recruiting notes from Westside's win over Bellevue West

Hall ran past the Westside defense multiple times on Friday and pulled in a heads-up touchdown in the fourth quarter on a trick play that went awry and a ball that got deflected in the end zone.

Benning (6-0, 185), who played both ways for Westside and is also a talented basketball player, is fluid and more than held his own in the secondary for the Warriors against the T-Birds' fleet of skill talent. He was at least willing to fill in the run game against the powerful Richardson.

He also showed the ability to catch and run the ball offensively and will be a focal point for the Warriors as his career progresses.

Ross (5-11 and 190) is an ascending player in the state. He's got natural burst and explosiveness and showed it on a 27-yard touchdown. He put his foot in the ground, changed direction and got to top speed quickly.

Ross was in Lincoln on an unofficial visit for the Huskers' 26-17 loss to Ohio State last weekend. Hall and Benning have also both been to Lincoln on unofficial visits this fall.

Another guy to keep an eye on: Class of 2023 Westside kicker Tristan Alvano. He buried a pair of 49-yard field goals on Friday night and also drove the ball into the end zone on kickoffs. The wind probably helped distance-wise more than it hurt on the two field goals, but the crossing nature of the gusts certainly did not make it an easy night accuracy-wise.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.