Class of 2024 QB Dylan Raiola enjoys 'special night' on unofficial visit to Nebraska

Dylan Raiola put on a show in an empty Memorial Stadium during a Friday Night Lights camp this summer.
He returned to a full stadium and saw a show on Saturday night.
The four-star Class of 2024 quarterback prospect and son of former Nebraska offensive line great Dominic Raiola saw the Huskers beat Northwestern 56-7 as one of more than 50 recruits -- mostly from the 2023 and 2024 class -- and enjoyed it thoroughly.
"I got to see it before it filled up a little bit," said Raiola, who was out on the field with his family and NU associate athletic director for football Matt Davison a couple of hours before kickoff. "Then, when I came out and it was filled up, it brought a little goosebumps to me. And to see my dad's name up there (on the North Stadium façade), it was sweet."
Dad was along for the trip, too, as was Dominic's mother and the rest of the family.
"That was special. He got to bring his mom as well and she hasn't been back since he left, so just being able to share it with my whole family was very special to me," Dylan Raiola said.
Dylan's seen his recruitment take off over the past several months. He picked up offers from Georgia, Nebraska, TCU, Florida State and a host of others this summer, along with putting himself on the radar screen at schools like Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Notre Dame.
Then late last month he also picked up an offer from in-state Texas and new head coach Steve Sarkisian.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore from Burleson, Texas is already considered a four-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports. 247Sports has him pegged early as the No. 45 overall player in the country and the No. 3 quarterback recruit for his class.
On Saturday, he spent time on the sideline with several other NU targets, including 2023 verbal commit Gunnar Gottula and Elkhorn South pass-rusher Maverick Noonan. He also got to catch up with an old friend in 2023 four-star defender Tausili Akana, the top-ranked outside linebacker in the country for his class and the younger brother of Nebraska volleyball player Keonilei Akana.
"I've known Tausili since I was little. Our sisters played volleyball together back in Hawaii," Raiola said of Akana, who was wearing a Noa Pola-Gates jersey during the game. "Just to see Polynesian faces was pretty cool.
"I also got to talk to (Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez) a little bit and a bunch of the other players came and introduced themselves. It was definitely a special night."
October 3, 2021
It didn't hurt, either, that Raiola and the other recruits were in the house for the first home night game in two years and for the highest-scoring game of the Scott Frost era, which included a four-touchdown outing from Martinez and and 664 total yards of offense from the Huskers.
"I knew they were going to do it," Raiola said. "I knew Coach Frost, he's making a big change down there and you can see it every game. They're getting better progressively every game. It's awesome to see that hard work paying off and I'm excited to keep watching."
Huskers offer OL/DL Jagusah: One of the highest-profile recruits that visited Nebraska without a scholarship offer earned one on Sunday.
That's four-star 2023 lineman Charles Jagusah from Rock Island, Illinois. The two-way standout has offers from much of the Big Ten, including Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota and in-state Illinois along with Notre Dame, Mizzou and several others.
Jagusah is considered the No. 227 player nationally for the 2023 class by Rivals and is also a four-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite.
