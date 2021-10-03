Class of 2024 QB Dylan Raiola enjoys 'special night' on unofficial visit to Nebraska

Dylan Raiola put on a show in an empty Memorial Stadium during a Friday Night Lights camp this summer.

He returned to a full stadium and saw a show on Saturday night.

The four-star Class of 2024 quarterback prospect and son of former Nebraska offensive line great Dominic Raiola saw the Huskers beat Northwestern 56-7 as one of more than 50 recruits -- mostly from the 2023 and 2024 class -- and enjoyed it thoroughly.

"I got to see it before it filled up a little bit," said Raiola, who was out on the field with his family and NU associate athletic director for football Matt Davison a couple of hours before kickoff. "Then, when I came out and it was filled up, it brought a little goosebumps to me. And to see my dad's name up there (on the North Stadium façade), it was sweet."

Dad was along for the trip, too, as was Dominic's mother and the rest of the family.

"That was special. He got to bring his mom as well and she hasn't been back since he left, so just being able to share it with my whole family was very special to me," Dylan Raiola said.