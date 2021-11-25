Class of 2024 prospect, Husker legacy Caleb Benning picks up NU offer

Thanksgiving brought quite a moment for the Benning family.

Caleb Benning, the Omaha Westside standout and Class of 2024 prospect, picked up his first Power Five scholarship offer from the University of Nebraska on Thursday.

Head coach Scott Frost delivered the news himself in the middle of the afternoon.

Benning, of course, is the son of Damon Benning, the former Nebraska running back.

The news came on the heels of what was a tough beginning of the week for Caleb Benning and the Warriors, who had a fantastic season in pursuit of a second straight Class A state championship but fell short in the title game Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium to Gretna in a 7-3 slugfest.

Benning, though, claimed his spot as one of the brightest young players in the state over the course of the 2021 season. He plays safety for Westside and also might have been their most talented wide receiver had he played offense full time.

According to MaxPreps, Benning had 66 tackles (three for loss) in nine games for the Warriors while also catching nine passes for 139 and a pair of touchdowns. Defensively, he had four interceptions. On special teams, he had one punt return touchdown and one kick return touchdown.