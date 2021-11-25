 Skip to main content
Class of 2024 prospect, Husker legacy Caleb Benning picks up NU offer
Class of 2024 prospect, Husker legacy Caleb Benning picks up NU offer

  • Updated
Gretna vs. Omaha Westside, 11.23

Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning gets tackled by Gretna's Blayke Moore (5) in the third quarter during the Class A state championship game Tuesday at Memorial Stadium.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

Thanksgiving brought quite a moment for the Benning family. 

Caleb Benning, the Omaha Westside standout and Class of 2024 prospect, picked up his first Power Five scholarship offer from the University of Nebraska on Thursday. 

Head coach Scott Frost delivered the news himself in the middle of the afternoon. 

Benning, of course, is the son of Damon Benning, the former Nebraska running back. 

The news came on the heels of what was a tough beginning of the week for Caleb Benning and the Warriors, who had a fantastic season in pursuit of a second straight Class A state championship but fell short in the title game Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium to Gretna in a 7-3 slugfest. 

Benning, though, claimed his spot as one of the brightest young players in the state over the course of the 2021 season. He plays safety for Westside and also might have been their most talented wide receiver had he played offense full time. 

According to MaxPreps, Benning had 66 tackles (three for loss) in nine games for the Warriors while also catching nine passes for 139 and a pair of touchdowns. Defensively, he had four interceptions. On special teams, he had one punt return touchdown and one kick return touchdown. 

Benning still has half of his high school career ahead of him, but he's already hearing from other schools like Iowa, Notre Dame and Northern Iowa in addition to the Huskers. 

Benning is the third known player in the state to pick up a scholarship offer in the 2024 class from Nebraska, joining a Bellevue West duo of wide reciever Daevonn Hall and quarterback Daniel Kaelin. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

