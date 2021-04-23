Class of 2023 QB Reese Mooney has Nebraska staff's full attention as spring game visit approaches

Even still, The Huskers will have plenty of competition.

Mooney is also planning on traveling this spring to see Georgia, Florida State, Miami, Illinois and potentially USC and has tentative plans to trim the list of schools he’s considering down at the end of the summer.

First things first, a return trip to Nebraska for the first time in nine years.

Oh, and by the way, he’s bringing a couple of friends with him to the spring game next weekend. One of them is five-star wide receiver Shelton Samson Jr. (Baton Rouge, Louisiana), a 6-4 pass-catcher who is at this point considered the No. 19 overall prospect nationally in the 2023 class by Rivals and the 24 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

Mooney is also making the trip with 2023 baseball recruit Ryder Wygant.

The group will be part of a large contingent of recruits making their way to campus for the scrimmage even though the NCAA’s recruiting dead period remains in place until June 1. That means they can’t meet with coaches or spend time around the facilities. Mooney, though, thinks the trip will be well worth it anyway.