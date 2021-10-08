Class of 2023 QB Reese Mooney, crutches and all, highlights another strong recruiting group for Huskers

A key Nebraska recruiting target leads another strong list of unofficial visitors set to take in Saturday night’s game between the Huskers and Michigan.

He’s just going to have a little tougher time than normal getting around.

Class of 2023 quarterback Reese Mooney (Denham Springs, Louisiana) is venturing to NU for the second time this year – he was in the house for the Red-White Spring Game back in May – but he’ll be on crutches after breaking his foot recently in a game.

Mooney (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) is a three-star prospect according to both Rivals and 247Sports. In addition to Nebraska, he’s got offers from the likes of Miami, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and several others.

Mooney has been Nebraska’s only real quarterback target in the 2023 cycle for some time now. His dad, Teddy, also happens to be a die-hard Husker fan even though he grew up in Mississippi.

“It’s like a father-son relationship, they treat me like their own sons and I talk to them daily,” Mooney told the Journal Star of his relationship with head coach Scott Frost and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco this spring. “If I ever want to talk to somebody or something like that, I can always talk to one of them.”