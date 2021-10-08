Class of 2023 QB Reese Mooney, crutches and all, highlights another strong recruiting group for Huskers

A key Nebraska recruiting target leads another strong list of unofficial visitors set to take in Saturday night’s game between the Huskers and Michigan.
He’s just going to have a little tougher time than normal getting around.
Class of 2023 quarterback Reese Mooney (Denham Springs, Louisiana) is venturing to NU for the second time this year – he was in the house for the Red-White Spring Game back in May – but he’ll be on crutches after breaking his foot recently in a game.
Mooney (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) is a three-star prospect according to both Rivals and 247Sports. In addition to Nebraska, he’s got offers from the likes of Miami, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and several others.
Mooney has been Nebraska’s only real quarterback target in the 2023 cycle for some time now. His dad, Teddy, also happens to be a die-hard Husker fan even though he grew up in Mississippi.
“It’s like a father-son relationship, they treat me like their own sons and I talk to them daily,” Mooney told the Journal Star of his relationship with head coach Scott Frost and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco this spring. “If I ever want to talk to somebody or something like that, I can always talk to one of them.”
Nebraska will also have several verbally committed players on campus, just like it did last week for a 56-7 win over Northwestern. That list includes 2022 linebackers Ernest Hausmann (Columbus) and Jake Appleget (Lincoln), 2022 defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz (Jacksonville, Florida) and 2023 tight end Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce) and 2023 offensive lineman Gunnar Gottlua (Lincoln) among others.
Even without any official visitors from the 2022 class this weekend, the Huskers have more than 60 players slated for unofficial visits to Lincoln for the primetime game against the Wolverines. Most of the time not every single player on the list actually makes it, but that still leaves the past two weeks as easily the busiest of the season so far for Nebraska.
"Because it's going to be a smaller (2022) class, we're spending a lot of time on the '23 class on top of the kids we're still recruiting in '22," Frost said Thursday evening during his appearance on the "Sports Nightly" radio program. "I think a lot of really good players that we're interested in got to see a pretty special night (last week)."
Nebraska's hoping for the same this week.
Other in-state players on the list include 2023 wide receiver Malachi Coleman (Lincoln East) for a second straight week after he earned an offer on Oct. 1, 2023 outside linebacker and NU regular Teitum Tuioti and a couple of players who do not have Nebraska offers in 2022 athlete Vince Genatone (North Platte), 2023 quarterback Zane Flores (Gretna) and 2024 athlete Caleb Benning (Omaha Westside). One other to keep an eye on: 2023 kicker/punter Simon McClannan (Millard South), who was recently ranked the No. 3 kicker for his class in the country by Kohl’s.
In terms of 2023 recruits, a couple of unofficial visitors with Husker offers include defensive lineman Edric Hill (Kansas City, Missouri), defensive back Braeden Marshall (Lake Mary, Florida) and athlete Kennedy McDowell (Frisco, Texas).
Hill (6-3, 270) is a four-star player according to the 247Sports Composite and ranked the No. 270 player overall in the class. Marshall (5-10, 170) is a consensus three-star player and McDowell is considered a three-star by Rivals.
A couple more that do not yet have Husker offers include pass-rusher Jordan Mayer (Clariton, Pennsylvania) and offensive linemen Zach Henning (Aurora, Colorado) and Grant Chapman (Anoka, Minnesota).
The Huskers also have a couple of intriguing Class of 2024 players visiting unofficially this week including defensive lineman Tono Cornell (Independence, Iowa) and wide receiver Demetrius Jones (St. Louis).
Nebraska has eight players verbally committed for its 2022 class so far and may only end up taking about 13 high school/junior college players in the cycle. The rest of the class would be filled out via the transfer portal depending on how many players who are draft eligible but also could technically return for 2022 opt to return to Nebraska next year.
|Name
|Position
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Chase Androff
|TE
|Lakeville, Minn. (South)
|***
|Jake Appleget
|LB
|Lincoln Southeast
|***
|Ernest Hausmann
|LB
|Columbus
|***
|Ashton Hayes
|RB
|Reno, Nev. (McQueen)
|***
|Victor Jones Jr.
|WR
|Orlando, Florida (Olympia)
|***
|Grant Page
|WR
|Boulder, Colo. (Fairview)
|***
|Richard Torres
|QB
|San Antonio, Texas (Southside)
|***
|Hayden Schwartz
|DL
|Jacksonville, Florida (Bolles)
|***
