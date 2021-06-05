Class of 2023 in-state football players' stocks are rising. Can the Huskers capitalize?

For many college football recruits, the month of June is already becoming one of late nights and early mornings. Of airports and road trips and thinking, "What camp is next, again?"

The class of 2023 is right in the middle of all the action. Most of those players, who will be entering their junior seasons in high school football this fall, were too young to really be on the recruiting radar screen before the NCAA’s year-plus dead period and now are just coming into the time when a lot of top players start racking up attention from schools.

As it pertains to the in-state crop of players in Nebraska, the group is already shaping up to be another strong one.

The Huskers, of course, are likely to miss on the top four players in the recruiting services’ rankings of the 2022 class — Bellevue West tight ends Kaden Helms and Micah Riley-Ducker, Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson and Omaha Central offensive lineman Deshawn Woods — but have Columbus linebacker Ernest Hasumann in the fold, an offer out to Lincoln Southeast’s Jake Appleget and more workouts coming up next week for a litany of in-state players who have at least a chance of picking up an offer, too.