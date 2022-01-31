Class of 2023 CB Dwight Bootle commits to Nebraska

Nebraska is going to have a Bootle in its secondary room once again.

Class of 2023 cornerback Dwight Bootle, the younger brother of former Husker corner Dicaprio Bootle, gave his verbal commitment to the program Monday, just days after first earning a scholarship offer.

The younger Bootle has been on Nebraska's radar screen for years, of course, because his brother spent five years at NU from 2016-20.

Over the course of his high school career, though, Dwight Bootle turned himself from a guy with an older brother at a Big Ten school to a recruit being courted by schools all over the country.

A standout at Killian High in Miami, Bootle picked up offers from Boston College and Kansas in the summer and then South Florida, Louisville and others so far this winter.

Those came after he last year earned offers from Michigan, Indiana, Ole Miss, Pitt and others.

At 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, Bootle is considered a three-star prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports.

Finally, on Thursday, Bootle received a visit from Nebraska secondary coach Travis Fisher at his school and got the news he had been waiting for.

"Coach Fish came to the school and offered me," Bootle told the Journal Star. "I was really excited for the offer. Really thankful and blessed that I have an opportunity to play for the school that my brother played for."

Bootle is the third player to join Nebraska’s 2023 class, joining in-state tight end Benjamin Brahmer (Pierce) and offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula (Lincoln Southeast).

Dicaprio, of course, was a three-year starter at defensive back for the Huskers and a 2020 team captain. He played in all 44 games Nebraska had from 2017-20 and started 32 straight over his last three years after redshirting in 2016. He finished his career with 27 passes defensed and one interception, which he waited until his senior year for.

This fall, Dicaprio Bootle played in three games as an undrafted rookie for the Kansas City Chiefs, logged eight tackles and spent the rest of the season on the practice squad.

This story will be updated.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

