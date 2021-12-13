Class of 2022 RB Ashton Hayes decommits from Nebraska

Nebraska is losing a verbal commitment at running back.

Ashton Hayes, the Class of 2022 prospect from Reno, Nevada, is no longer planning to sign with Nebraska. He instead will sign with Cal, his head coach, Jim Snelling, confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday morning.

Hayes, of course, was primarily recruited by running backs coach Ryan Held, who was one of four offensive assistant coaches fired by Husker head coach Scott Frost last month.

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, who recruits the West Coast for Nebraska, visited with Hayes shortly after the season ended, but it's not known if Frost ever made it to Reno to see the running back.

The Huskers hosted Minneapolis running back Emmett Williams on an official visit this weekend and offered him a scholarship in the process. He has not yet announced his college intentions, but National Signing Day is Wednesday and Nebraska is his lone Power Five offer at this point.

With Hayes out of the class, Nebraska has 10 verbal commitments for 2022 at the moment.