Class of 2022 RB Ashton Hayes decommits from Nebraska; portal offers continue
Ashton Hayes

Nebraska running back recruit Ashton Hayes has rushed for nearly 1,000 yards in five games during his senior campaign.

 Reno Gazette Journal

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down the hires of Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph and Donovan Raiola, among other Husker topics.

Nebraska is losing a verbal commitment at running back. 

Ashton Hayes, the Class of 2022 prospect from Reno, Nevada, is no longer planning to sign with Nebraska. He instead will sign with Cal, his head coach, Jim Snelling, confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday morning. 

Hayes, of course, was primarily recruited by running backs coach Ryan Held, who was one of four offensive assistant coaches fired by Husker coach Scott Frost last month. 

Defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, who recruits the West Coast for Nebraska, visited with Hayes shortly after the season ended, but it's not known if Frost ever made it to Reno to see the running back. 

The Huskers hosted Minneapolis running back Emmett Johnson on an official visit this weekend and offered him a scholarship in the process. He has not yet announced his college intentions, but National Signing Day is Wednesday and Nebraska is his lone Power Five offer at this point.

With Hayes out of the class, Nebraska has 10 verbal commitments for 2022 at the moment. 

When Hayes first verbally pledged to the Huskers in the summer, the other main suitor in his recruitment was Cal. He told the Journal Star then that the reason he picked Nebraska is because of the different ways Held had in mind to use him in the Husker offense.

“I would describe myself as a versatile player. A running back/receiver hybrid,” Hayes said then. “Obviously I would like to play running back first. But actually, that factored into my decision is how I’ll be used in the offense.”

Nebraska's offense is, at the very least, now going to be retooled for 2022 under new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Not only that, but at the moment the Huskers don't have a full-time running backs coach, or at least haven't announced the hire of one. 

A portal punter?: The Huskers on Monday also offered a newly minted transfer portal punter option from a familiar FCS school. 

The University of Montana's punter, Brian Buschini, has had an active Monday. He was named the FCS punter of the year, entered his name into the transfer portal and picked up a scholarship offer from Nebraska all within a span of about three hours. 

Buschini, a Helena, Montana native, averaged 46 yards per punt during his redshirt freshman season for the Griz. According to MontanaSports.com, he had 28 punts of 50-plus yards, pinned 30 inside the 20-yard line in 69 attempts and recorded only four touchbacks. Buschini also handled kickoffs for Montana this fall. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining. 

Nebraska has set out to overhaul its specialist group this offseason. Already, the Huskers have added a scholarship kicker in Timmy Bleekrode (Furman transfer) and a pair of walk-ons, including 2022 prospect Charlie Weinrich. NU also has a transfer commitment from walk-on Georgetown long snapper Brady Weas. 

The Huskers split their punting duties between freshman scholarship punter Daniel Cerni, who lost his job to walk-on William Przystup. Cerni has dealt with a knee injury since not long after he arrived in Nebraska from Australia in the summer of 2020. 

Nebraska, of course, already has one transfer success story from Montana in Samori Toure, who arrived a year ago as a graduate transfer and led the Huskers with 898 receiving yards this fall. 

Check back for updates to this story 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

