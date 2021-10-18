Class of 2022 DL Hayden Schwartz decommits from Huskers

Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class is already small and it got smaller on Tuesday evening.

Three-star defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz (Jacksonville, Florida) announced that he is reopening his commitment. He had been a verbal pledge to the Cornhuskers since July.

"After much prayer and talking with my parents, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," he wrote on Twitter. "I would like to thank Nebraska, their fans, and the whole coaching staff for everything they have done for me and my family."

The Huskers now have eight members in their 2022 class. They only expect to take about 13-15 high school players in the group and then fill out the rest via the transfer portal depending on how many players decide to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

Schwartz was on campus recently, having taken an unofficial visit to Lincoln earlier this month when NU lost 32-29 to Michigan.

With Schwartz out, Nebraska does not have a defensive linemen in its 2022 class.

