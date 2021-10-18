 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Class of 2022 DL Hayden Schwartz decommits from Huskers
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Class of 2022 DL Hayden Schwartz decommits from Huskers

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska's 2022 recruiting class is already small and it got smaller on Tuesday evening. 

Three-star defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz (Jacksonville, Florida) announced that he is reopening his commitment. He had been a verbal pledge to the Cornhuskers since July. 

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

"After much prayer and talking with my parents, I have decided to reopen my recruitment," he wrote on Twitter. "I would like to thank Nebraska, their fans, and the whole coaching staff for everything they have done for me and my family." 

The Huskers now have eight members in their 2022 class. They only expect to take about 13-15 high school players in the group and then fill out the rest via the transfer portal depending on how many players decide to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA. 

Schwartz was on campus recently, having taken an unofficial visit to Lincoln earlier this month when NU lost 32-29 to Michigan. 

With Schwartz out, Nebraska does not have a defensive linemen in its 2022 class. 

Hayden Schwartz

Schwartz

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News