Class of 2021 DB Marques Buford took matters into his own hands and now he's 'all in' with the Huskers

Buford used that friendship with Brown to his advantage during his recruitment, too. They’re close enough that Buford recently visited Lincoln on his own — an NCAA dead period due to the pandemic prohibits any formal in-person recruiting — and he spent time with Brown while in town.

“Me and my parents went just to see what it would be like as far as life without football and how it felt without any of that stuff, and we loved it,” Buford said.

During that visit to town, Buford tweeted, "Once I'm in, I'm all in,” and now he’s all in with the Huskers.

“Nebraska did a fantastic job recruiting me, but not only me,” said Buford, adding that he heard primarily from defensive coordinator Erik Chinander and Travis Fisher but regularly from several others, too. “The coaches were in constant contact with me, but they were also reaching out to my parents on a daily basis and checking in on them.

“I feel like that was the biggest difference between them and any of the other schools.”

St. Thomas More head coach Jason Manson hasn’t actually had the opportunity to work with Buford in person yet, but he’s heard and seen nothing but good things in the contact that he’s been able to have digitally so far.