Chicago-area prospects impress at Friday Night Lights; notes and quotes from Saturday's 'Pipeline' camp

“I started off on defense and it went well, but I wanted to get some offense in, so I switched over (halfway through) and felt like I also did well there,” he said.

Sledge picked up his first Division I offer two weeks ago from the University of Miami (Ohio). Since then, he’s been on quite a tour. In the past week alone, he’s camped at Iowa on Sunday, Notre Dame on Tuesday, Northwestern on Thursday and Nebraska and has Kansas State left this month.

Sledge said he’s been in contact mostly with in-state recruiting coordinator Barrett Ruud so far, but talked with offensive line coach Greg Austin and head coach Scott Frost briefly on Saturday.

“I wasn’t with the offensive line for the individuals, only for the live (periods),” Sledge said. “But (Austin) just said everything went good for the short time I worked with him and he said he was impressed with what he saw, especially for not having learned from him (earlier in the camp).”

His teammate at Prep, 2023 defensive lineman Rocco Marcelino, also has a big frame at 6-5 and about 225. He was originally slated to be at a travel baseball tournament this weekend, but then got an invitation to Nebraska’s Friday recruiting barbecue and the camp and decided to work out at Memorial Stadium.