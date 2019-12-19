Change of plans: Four-star in-state WR Zavier Betts signing with Huskers during early period

"All year we kind of wished we were a little more productive at our outside receiver spot," Frost told reporters on Wednesday before Betts signed his NLI. That’s one place where we thought we wanted a kind of guy that could come in and potentially help us right away."

Manning is expected to provide that, but Betts could, too. Both have classroom work still to do before they get to Lincoln, however.

In Betts' case, he's doubled down on his efforts to make up for lost time during this school year. Huffman said that Betts' grades were better even than he thought they would be when Frost checked in on Thursday.

Earlier this fall, he gave an outline to Betts' path toward qualification.

"The path isn’t that hard. Now, for some people it would be easy. For him, there’s going to be some chore there. But the mountain isn’t so steep. It can happen,” Huffman told the Journal Star earlier this fall. “It’s not even going to take a miracle, it can happen. Our counselors have done a fantastic job. He has a teacher that he works with very well that works her absolute butt off. We’ve got a great system in place here."