Change of plans: Four-star in-state WR Betts will sign early with Huskers after all

Zavier Betts and Michael Huffman have insisted all fall that Betts, a talented wide receiver at Bellevue West, was making progress in the classroom.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost got the latest report on Thursday and decided the Huskers had seen enough to lock Betts into a National Letter of Intent.
So, instead of having to wait until February or later to sign officially with NU, Betts now is doing so at 7:30 a.m. Friday, on the final day of the early signing period.
"It really kind of came out of nowhere," Huffman, Bellevue West's head coach, told the Journal Star on Thursday.
You have free articles remaining.
The plan through December had been for Betts to keep making academic progress — he's had a good year in the classroom — but sign later. Then Frost called the school on Thursday to talk through the 6-foot-3, 205-pound receiver's latest grades.
Betts found Huffman in his office on Thursday and said, "Coach Frost called. he wants me to sign now," Huffman relayed.
"I can't even imagine," Huffman said. "Because inside, he knows he's one of the best players in the country, but inside you hurt a little bit. He gets it because we coached him the whole way. That's what we do here. We back him up on everything, but that had to be so hard."
Now, though, Betts will join an early signing class that was already coming together nicely for NU and now will have even fewer question marks going forward.
Betts will be the 23rd official member of Nebraska's 2020 class. His signature will leave just two openings remaining in the class for Nebraska to use either in the February signing period or on the transfer market over the summer.
|Name
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Hometown (School)
|Stars
|Zavier Betts
|WR
|6-2
|190
|Omaha (Bellevue West)
|****
|Marquis Black
|DL
|6-4
|280
|McDonough, Ga. (Eagle's Landing)
|***
|Alante Brown
|WR
|6-0
|190
|Chicago (Simeon)
|****
|Jimari Butler
|OLB
|6-5
|215
|Mobile, Ala. (Murphy)
|***
|Alex Conn
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Derby, Kansas
|***
|Niko Cooper
|OLB
|6-5
|220
|Memphis, Tenn. (Hutchinson C.C.)
|***
|Turner Corcoran
|OT
|6-6
|280
|Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
|****
|Ronald Delancy III
|DB
|5-11
|190
|Miami (Northwestern)
|***
|Marcus Fleming
|WR
|5-10
|160
|Miami, Fla. (Northwestern)
|****
|Jaiden Francois
|CB
|6-0
|185
|Homestead, Fla.
|****
|Henry Gray
|DB
|6-0
|175
|Miami (Central)
|****
|Keyshawn Greene
|LB
|6-3
|205
|Crawfordville, Fla. (Wakulla)
|****
|Blaise Gunnerson
|OLB
|6-5
|250
|Carroll, Iowa (Kuemper)
|****
|Nash Hutmacher
|DT
|6-5
|305
|Chamberlain, South Dakota
|***
|Tamon Lynum
|DB
|6-2
|170
|Orlando, Fla. (Evans)
|***
|Omar Manning
|WR
|6-4
|225
|Lancaster, Texas (Kilgore College)
|****
|Eteva Mauga-Clements
|ILB
|6-2
|210
|Pleasant Hill, Calif. (Diablo Vall. College)
|***
|Sevion Morrison
|RB
|6-0
|200
|Tulsa, Oklahoma (Edison)
|****
|William Nixon
|WR
|5-11
|185
|Waco, Texas (Midway)
|***
|Pheldarius Payne
|DE
|6-3
|270
|Suffolk, Va. (Lackawanna CC)
|***
|Jordon Riley
|DE
|6-5
|300
|Durhan, N.C. (Garden City C.C.)
|***
|Marvin Scott III
|RB
|5-9
|205
|Port Orange, Fla. (Spruce Creek)
|***
|Logan Smothers
|QB
|6-2
|180
|Muscle Shoals, Ala.
|****
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.