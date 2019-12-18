By 'betting on ourselves,' Huskers land nine commits in eight days and finish with a flourish

Nebraska landed nine of them in eight days, to be precise.

The group included five four-star prospects, perhaps NU’s top overall target in junior college wide receiver Omar Manning, a new contender for the fastest player on the roster in receiver Marcus Fleming, both of the class’ inside linebackers, two of the three outside linebackers, three of the four wide receivers on board so far and six defensive players overall.

Any way you slice it, it was a critical stretch and the Huskers cashed in.

“I think the thing that excited me the most was flying around the country for the last two weeks. Getting in homes with these guys and seeing what type of kids they are, what kind of personalities they have," Frost said. "The thing about them is they love football. They love the game. They’re excited. They want to be at Nebraska.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"I would walk out of almost every house and say we’ve got the chance to win a lot of games with kids like this coming to the program.”

Even so, the past two weeks have been like sprinting and juggling at the same time.