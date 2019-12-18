Busy Signing Day continues for Huskers, who pick up signature from Chicago WR Alante Brown

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

"I had to grow up, really. I learned from mistakes, went over to Connecticut and it changed me as a person," Brown said. "So really it just made me more mature and made me look at things totally different."

This time around, he’s going to be a Husker.

NU landed the 5-foot-11, 180-pounder on National Signing Day, beating out Maryland, Ole Miss and several others for his services.

Brown started for three high school seasons at Simeon, rising to be one of the most recognizable high school players in Chicago. His senior season at Simeon, Brown led the school to 11 straight wins and a Class 7A state quarterfinals appearance. He verbally pledged to Michigan State, then ended up signing with Texas Tech before eventually landing at St. Thomas Moore.

There, he played more out of the backfield and continued to hone a versatile skill set, the type Nebraska covets and has found success with in players such as Wan’Dale Robinson.

Brown received a visit from Nebraska offensive coordinator and receivers coach Troy Walters on Dec. 1, the very first day of the contact period, then took an official visit in the middle of last week, sandwiched between visits to the Terrapins and to Ole Miss, where Lane Kiffin is the new head coach.