Breaking down a major recruiting weekend for the Huskers before the early signing date

Frost also stopped and visited Garcia-Castaneda on Monday at his home in Twentynine Palms, California. The receiver would has two years of eligibility remaining plus a redshirt after playing his freshman season at Saddleback College and the past two at NMSU.

Hunter Anthony, OL, Oklahoma State: Anthony is a massive tackle who started 2020 but then got hurt and has been a backup. He's going to be on campus later this weekend after originally planning on having visited Lincoln during the week.

Anthony is listed at 6-7 and 330 pounds. An Oklahoma native, he's the kind of experienced, Power Five offensive lineman the Huskers are looking for in the portal. He's appeared in 21 games for the Pokes over the past three seasons. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Timmy Bleekrode, PK, Furman: Bleekrode has emerged perhaps the top specialist that the Huskers are after on the transfer market. They already got a walk-on commit from Bleekrode’s former back up, Spencer Pankratz, but are looking for a potential scholarship addition, too.

Bleekrode was 15-for-18 on field goals this season for the FCS school, with a season-long of 51 yards.