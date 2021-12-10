Breaking down a major recruiting weekend for the Huskers before the early signing date

Life in the Red Podcast: Nebraska football's three new assistants, its recruiting blitz and a troubling night of hoops
Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down the hires of Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph and Donovan Raiola, among other Husker topics.
Nebraska has several interesting players on campus this weekend for visits, with a heavy emphasis on transfers.
Here’s the rundown.
High school players
Ben Roberts, DL, Salt Lake City: A big addition to the visit weekend for Nebraska, Roberts is verbally committed to Oregon and has been for a while.
The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder is a Washington native but plays at powerhouse Salt Lake City East. He’s been a longtime target of Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, but picked the Ducks back in September after having been verbally pledged to Washington originally.
Could the coaching uncertainty in the Pacific Northwest be enough to sway his thinking?
Justin Evans-Jenkins, OL, Irvington, New Jersey: The Huskers found a player last year that they really liked out of Irvington in linebacker Mikai Gbayor and now are looking at another from the school.
Evans-Jenkins is an interior offensive lineman at 6-2 and 265 pounds. He plays both ways for Irvington but NU likely likes him as either a guard or a center. He’s also a talented wrestler. Evans-Jenkins had a ton of Power Five attention last year, but it’s unclear exactly where his recruitment stands currently.
He has not reported an offer from Nebraska so far.
Emmett Johnson, RB, Minneapolis: Johnson doesn’t yet hold an offer from the Huskers, either, but he could earn one this weekend on his official visit. The late-rising prospect racked up more than 2,500 yards and an astounding 42 touchdowns during his senior season at Holy Angels Academy. He was also on campus for an unofficial visit on Nov. 26 for the Huskers’ season finale against Iowa. Johnson has picked up extensive interest from other Big Ten schools, too, but does not have any Power Five offers yet.
Transfers
Tommi Hill, DB, Arizona State: The Huskers recruited Hill, a four-star prospect in the 2021 class, heavily before he ultimately signed with the Sun Devils. He played in 11 games as a true freshman, finishing the season with nine tackles and four kick returns for 79 yards. A long, rangy athlete at 6-foot and 205 pounds, Hill is an Orlando, Florida, native who attended Edgewater High.
He has three seasons of eligibility plus a redshirt remaining.
Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda, WR, New Mexico State: Garcia-Castaneda was one of several transfer portal players the Huskers offered last week and now they’re getting him on campus. The 6-foot, 190-pounder had 567 yards and four touchdowns on 36 catches in 10 games this fall for NMSU.
Frost also stopped and visited Garcia-Castaneda on Monday at his home in Twentynine Palms, California. The receiver would has two years of eligibility remaining plus a redshirt after playing his freshman season at Saddleback College and the past two at NMSU.
Hunter Anthony, OL, Oklahoma State: Anthony is a massive tackle who started 2020 but then got hurt and has been a backup. He's going to be on campus later this weekend after originally planning on having visited Lincoln during the week.
Anthony is listed at 6-7 and 330 pounds. An Oklahoma native, he's the kind of experienced, Power Five offensive lineman the Huskers are looking for in the portal. He's appeared in 21 games for the Pokes over the past three seasons. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Timmy Bleekrode, PK, Furman: Bleekrode has emerged perhaps the top specialist that the Huskers are after on the transfer market. They already got a walk-on commit from Bleekrode’s former back up, Spencer Pankratz, but are looking for a potential scholarship addition, too.
Bleekrode was 15-for-18 on field goals this season for the FCS school, with a season-long of 51 yards.
Seleti Fevaleaki, DL, Snow (Utah) College: A BYU bounce-back, Fevaleaki (6-3 and 270) caught the attention of Tuioti and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander last week with a standout performance against Iowa Western in Council Bluffs. Fevaleaki actually signed with the Cougars in 2017, but took an LDS mission, redshirted and a free year in 2020 due to COVID-19, during which he played in 10 games for BYU. He left there this summer and played the fall season at Snow. Now he should have three years of eligibility still remaining.
Nebraska also had junior college defensive back DeShon Singleton out of Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College on a visit on Thursday and is hosting former Omaha North offensive lineman and current Northern Colorado graduate transfer Kevin Williams on an unofficial visit this weekend.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.