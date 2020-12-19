Big-time programs tried to woo Fidone even after he committed to NU. A look at why he never wavered

"I'm really proud of him for sticking to his commitment because I could kind of see where most kids get nervous and kind of see how it kind of swings and pivots opinions," said Fidone's father, T.J. "But he's positive and keeps on thinking that he can change that program, or at least help change that program around."

Said Thomas Fidone, "Obviously sometimes I was pretty scared, but I do see a lot of progress."

Now Fidone wants to be a part of progress.

The Fidones watched the Husker football games on television, and the 6-foot-5, 225-pound multi-sport standout talks about wanting to help get Frost's program on track.

He could have bailed after watching the Huskers lose 41-23 to Illinois or 26-20 to rival Iowa. He could have flipped to the No. 1 team in the country, a program built to contend for national championships for the foreseeable future.

"Obviously, (Alabama is) a great school, but I'd rather be part of something turning around to be great than something (already) great, so I think it will be bigger once we start turning things around and start winning games," Fidone said.

Relationships played a key part in luring Fidone and keeping him.